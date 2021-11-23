comscore GoDaddy data breach: Details of over 1 million Wordpress users exposed
GoDaddy informed that a massive data breach exposed Wordpress user account details of over one million. The company explained that the data breach allowed attackers access to millions of email addresses of active and inactive Wordpress users.

Image: theslstore.com

GoDaddy on Monday informed that a massive data breach exposed WordPress user account details of over one million. The company explained that the data breach allowed attackers access to millions of email addresses of active and inactive WordPress users. Also Read - Personal data of almost 500 mn LinkedIn users for sale online, Co deny breach

GoDaddy further said that attackers gained access to a provisioning system in September by “using a compromised password.” Also Read - Clubhouse data breach: Audio chats leaked by hacker leading to security issues

The company noticed the intrusion last week on November 17 and took the required steps. It said in an official statement that the company immediately locked the attacker out from the system and later followed with the investigation. Also Read - WhatsApp denies leaking mobile number of users in plaintext

Personal data leaked

GoDaddy revealed that attackers had the access to personal data such as email address, original WordPress admin passwords, credentials for active users’ databases and sFTP systems. The company also highlighted that private SSL keys of some customers were also exposed in the data breach.

The company is currently working to resolve the issue by resetting affected passwords and regenerating security certificates if required. GoDaddy also said in an official statement that it is “contacting all impacted customers directly with specific details.”

Growing cyber crime incidents

Cyber security experts believe that the pandemic has pushed more and more users to join the internet and this has led to the rising number of cybercriminals and hacking incidents across the globe. Experts suggest that users must be sound and identify scammers trying to trick them to steal their personal information and also har earned money.

Industry experts also reveal that since users are better informed today, scammers are trying different means to trick users. They are using QR codes and UPI payment system to target users and steal their personal details.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 2:05 PM IST

