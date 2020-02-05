comscore Google bug sends users' videos to strangers | BGR India
  • Google accidentally sent people's backed up videos to strangers due to a "technical issue"
Google accidentally sent people's backed up videos to strangers due to a "technical issue"

The issue hit people who chose to export their data via the Google Takeout service.

  • Updated: February 5, 2020 3:29 PM IST
Thanks to a Google bug, the Photos application exported video files of some users to archives of strangers. The “technical issue” took place in November 2019 but it took Google over two months to report the bug. The information came out now after the company mailed the affected users reporting the issue to them.

The email also mentioned that the Google Photos archive downloaded did not have the complete content for export. The issue strikes the Google Takeout service that allows users to download their data from the company’s servers. According to mail, the blunder took place between November 21 and 25 last year. The data ‘leak’ happened to users who had requested a data export through Google Takeout. This means that unless you performed the export, your videos were likely not involved.

The email, which a Redditor shared, also stated that “unfortunately, during this time, some videos in Google Photos were incorrectly exported to unrelated user’s archives. One or more videos in your Google Photos account was affected by this issue.”

Here’s what Google had to say about the bug

Google has now fixed the bug, stating that “the underlying issue has been identified and resolved.” Further, the company also urged users to delete the prior export and make a fresh export of their content. A company spokesperson revealed to Gadgets360 that the company “conducted an in-depth analysis of the issue” to prevent something like this from happening again in the future.

“We are notifying people about a bug that may have affected users who used Google Takeout to export their Google Photos content between November 21 and November 25. These users may have received either an incomplete archive or videos—not photos—that were not theirs. We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again. We are very sorry this happened,” the spokesperson said.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 3:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 5, 2020 3:29 PM IST

