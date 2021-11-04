Back in May this year, Google announced that the way users login to their Google account will change by the end of 2021. The tech giant said to make two-step verification process mandatory for all users. From November 9 onward, all Google account users will need to go through two-step verification to be able to access their account. This is a great change given it will add an extra layer of protection to the account. Also Read - JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Announcing the update earlier this year, Google's official blog post stated, "by the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV and require 2 million YouTube creators to turn it on."

What will change?

For users who do not know what two-step verification means, it is basically an extra layer of security added to all accounts. Once the option is enabled, users will receive an SMS or an email with a one-time password (OTP) whenever they login to their Google account. Users will be able to login to their account only when their enter the one-time password, which will change every time you login to your Google account. This will add an extra layer of protection to your account and secure personal data.

As per reports, Google is sending out emails and in-app prompts to all users for enabling the two-step verification. The message clearly states that if the verification process is not enable, it will get activated automatically on November 9.

The prompt reads, “after entering the password, you will need to complete a second step on the phone. Keep your phone handy when you log in. Two-Step Verification will be activated automatically on November 9th. If you want, you can activate this feature first: your account is ready.”

How to enable two-step verification and protect your Google account

Step 1: Open your Google Account

Step 2: In the navigation panel, select security

Step 3: Select 2-step verification under signing in to Google option

Step 4: Follow the on-screen steps.