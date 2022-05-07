comscore Google acquires Raxium in augmented reality push
News

Google acquires MicroLED display startup for future AR headsets

News

Raxium says its display tech is five times more efficient than the current world record holder.

google

Google acquires Raxium in augmented reality push

Google has acquired Raxium, a five-year-old Bay Area startup working on microLED display technologies for wearables and augmented as well as virtual reality (AR and VR) headsets. MicroLED can be used to create energy-efficient AR displays without losing any colour. Also Read - Google blocked 1.2 million privacy-violating apps from the Play Store last year

“Today we’re announcing that Google has acquired Raxium, an innovator in single panel MicroLED display technologies,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services at Google, in a company announcement post. Also Read - Google now lets you access an entire library of books with this new feature

“The team at Raxium has spent five years creating miniaturised, cost-effective and energy efficient high-resolution displays that have laid the foundation for future display technologies. Raxium’s technical expertise in this area will play a key role as we continue to invest in our hardware efforts.” Also Read - Google News Showcase gets support for Malayalam and Bengali

Google’s acquisition of Raxium indicates that the company is dedicated to developing the components required to make AR devices a reality. Raxium says its display tech is five times more efficient than the current world record holder. Earlier, Google acquired the VR glasses maker North in 2020, and is reportedly hiring engineers to build an AR operating system under “Project Iris”. North, a pioneer in human computer interfaces and smart glasses, has built a strong technology foundation.

Meanwhile, Google is actively hiring to create an “Augmented Reality OS (operating system)” for an unspecified innovative AR device, as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Apple aim big on the future of AR and Metaverse. A senior Google executive Mark Lucovsky said in a LinkedIn post that he will lead the Operating System team for Augmented Reality (AR) at Google.

“If you are interested in joining me on this journey, I’d love to talk,” he posted.

Google is also looking for a Senior Software Engineer, Embedded Systems, Augmented Reality OS. The Google AR team is a group of engineers, designers, and research scientists tasked with building the foundations for great immersive computing, and prototyping helpful, delightful user experiences.

“Our team is building the software components that control and manage the hardware on our Augmented Reality (AR) products. These are the software components that run on the AR devices and are the closest to the hardware. As Google adds products to the AR portfolio, the OS Foundations team is the very first software team to work with new hardware,” the company explained.

  Published Date: May 7, 2022 4:17 PM IST

