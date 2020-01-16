Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet

Google has acquired AppSheet, a leading no-code application development platform. The platform helps businesses create and extend applications without coding. It is used by a number of enterprises across a variety of industries. The acquisition will help enterprises empower millions of citizen developers to more easily create and extend applications without the need for professional coding skills, Google said in a statement.

“With this acquisition, customers will be able to develop richer applications at scale that leverage not only Google Sheets and Forms which are already popular with customers, but other top Google technologies like Android, Maps and Google Analytics,” said Amit Zavery, Vice President, Business Application Platform, Google Cloud.

Google acquires no-code app development platform

Founded in 2012 in Seattle, AppSheet’s customers include Pepsi, Toyota, Whirlpool, the Global Cancer Institute, Costco and the University of Michigan, among others. “AppSheet customers can continue to integrate with a number of cloud-hosted data sources including Salesforce, Dropbox, AWS DynamoDB and MySQL,” said Zavery.

AppSheet complements Google Cloud‘s strategy to reimagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration and API management as they modernise their business processes in the cloud.

“As we’ve matured, so has the IT industry, and there is now a tremendous pent-up demand for enterprise automation,” said Praveen Seshadri, AppSheet CEO. “With the rise of low- and no-code platforms, citizen development has emerged as the strategic way for modern organisations to invest, innovate, and compete,” he added.

Google also announced the acquisition of Pointy, a company based in Dublin, Ireland that has helped thousands of local retailers bring their product inventory online. With Pointy, merchants simply plug a small box into their bar-code scanner or install the Pointy app on their point of sale system, which surfaces the products that they sell directly into the “See what’s in store” section of their business profile on Google Search.

“The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the coming weeks,” said Google.

(Written with IANS inputs)