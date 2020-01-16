comscore Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet and retail hardware company Pointy
News

Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet and retail hardware company Pointy

News

The acquisition will help enterprises empower millions of citizen developers to more easily create and extend applications without the need for professional coding skills.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 1:08 PM IST
Google Logo

Google has acquired AppSheet, a leading no-code application development platform. The platform helps businesses create and extend applications without coding. It is used by a number of enterprises across a variety of industries. The acquisition will help enterprises empower millions of citizen developers to more easily create and extend applications without the need for professional coding skills, Google said in a statement.

Related Stories


“With this acquisition, customers will be able to develop richer applications at scale that leverage not only Google Sheets and Forms which are already popular with customers, but other top Google technologies like Android, Maps and Google Analytics,” said Amit Zavery, Vice President, Business Application Platform, Google Cloud.

Google acquires no-code app development platform

Founded in 2012 in Seattle, AppSheet’s customers include Pepsi, Toyota, Whirlpool, the Global Cancer Institute, Costco and the University of Michigan, among others. “AppSheet customers can continue to integrate with a number of cloud-hosted data sources including Salesforce, Dropbox, AWS DynamoDB and MySQL,” said Zavery.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

AppSheet complements Google Cloud‘s strategy to reimagine the application development space with a platform that helps enterprises innovate with no-code development, workflow automation, application integration and API management as they modernise their business processes in the cloud.

“As we’ve matured, so has the IT industry, and there is now a tremendous pent-up demand for enterprise automation,” said Praveen Seshadri, AppSheet CEO. “With the rise of low- and no-code platforms, citizen development has emerged as the strategic way for modern organisations to invest, innovate, and compete,” he added.

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Also Read

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Google also announced the acquisition of Pointy, a company based in Dublin, Ireland that has helped thousands of local retailers bring their product inventory online. With Pointy, merchants simply plug a small box into their bar-code scanner or install the Pointy app on their point of sale system, which surfaces the products that they sell directly into the “See what’s in store” section of their business profile on Google Search.

“The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the coming weeks,” said Google.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Fortnite update 11.40 patch notes reveal changes
Gaming
Fortnite update 11.40 patch notes reveal changes
Ninja now has a Fortnite skin

Gaming

Ninja now has a Fortnite skin

Oppo F15 launched in India: Check price, sale date, offers

News

Oppo F15 launched in India: Check price, sale date, offers

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation

Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months

News

Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Google plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browser

Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet

Oppo F15 launched in India: Check price, sale date, offers

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation

Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browser

News

Google plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browser
Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet

News

Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet
Microsoft Edge based on Chromium is now available to download

News

Microsoft Edge based on Chromium is now available to download
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Check out the best deals
Mumbai Marathon 2020: 10 apps to help you train

News

Mumbai Marathon 2020: 10 apps to help you train

हिंदी समाचार

यूरोपीय यूनियन के संसदों ने की कॉमन मोबाइल चार्जर मांग

5G Trials in India : Reliance Jio, Airtel और Vodafone Idea ने 5G ट्रायल के लिए फाइल की एप्लीकेशन

शाओमी Mi Portable वायरलैस माउस भारत में 499 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: कौन सी कंपनी दे रही है सबसे कम कीमत में डेली 1.5GB डाटा वाला प्रीपेड प्लान

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browser
News
Google plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browser
Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet

News

Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet
Oppo F15 launched in India: Check price, sale date, offers

News

Oppo F15 launched in India: Check price, sale date, offers
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation
Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months

News

Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months