Google acquires Raxium, could be planning to launch AR headset for metaverse

Google seems to be getting ready to give augmented reality (AR) another shot, with the acquisition of Raxium. Neither of the parties have divulged the terms of the deal, but according to a report by The Information, Google put a value of $1 billion on Raxium. Also Read - Android 13 will warn you about apps with excessive background battery usage

Raxium is a startup dedicated to making MicroLED displays and has made impressive strides in the field of augmented reality displays. Also Read - Google’s Android app will let you delete last 15 minutes of your Search history

OLED Microdisplays in the field of transparent displays are considered the best choice for AR, as they have a very high pixel density and do not require a backlight. However, they do pose a problem of low brightness. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

“MicroLED can be much brighter than OLED. This is particularly important for AR smart glasses that will be used outdoor,” said Guillaume Chansin, director of display research at DSCC. “MicroLED has the potential to deliver high resolution, high contrast and high brightness. This is why it has become such a strategic investment for tech companies working on smart glasses.”

The company recently claimed to have been able to achieve very good performance for R, G and B MicroLEDs at very small sizes without significant efficiency loss on a single wafer. A much more exciting claim is that the company managed to achieve this at <5um.

Google has not announced any plans of a potential AR headset or how it is looking to target the space with Raxium.

Apart from Google, Apple is another major player currently rumoured to be making major strides for a future AR or mixed reality headset. It is being said that the so-called MR headset will cost as high as $3,000 (approximately Rs 2,28,753) and will make use of Micro OLED displays.

Microsoft currently sells an AR headset, dubbed HoloLens 2, which is priced at $3,500 (approximately Rs 2,66,884). Meta has its Meta Quest 2 headset priced at a mere $300 (approximately Rs 22,875).