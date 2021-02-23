comscore Google reveals what all data Gmail collects from users: See details
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google now reveals what data Gmail for iOS app collects from users
News

Google now reveals what data Gmail for iOS app collects from users

Apps

Google has now revealed the data that its Gmail app it collecting from iOS users, thanks to the iOS privacy labels for apps. Here's what all is being shared with the app.

gmail ios

Image: Flickr

Google has now revealed the data its Gmail app collects from you. The company has updated the Gmail for iOS app to add Apple’s privacy labels, which is meant to tell people the data being collected by apps, ensuring further security and privacy. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a new leaks appear: Same design as Pixel 4a with certain visible upgrades

This comes after Google recently updated the YouTube app for iOS, which also has the privacy labels to update users on the data they are sharing with the app. Here’s a look at what all you are sharing with Gmail. Also Read - Qualcomm a key player in upcoming Reliance Jio-Google's low-cost Android smartphone

This is the data Gmail for iOS collects

Gmail for iOS primarily collects data for advertising, analytics, product personalisation, and app functionality purposes. With four broad categories to cover, the list of data that can be collected by the app is pretty long. Also Read - Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

The app collects your location, user ID, and usage data, and search history, contacts information, meant for all the aforementioned purposes. There will be access to user content (photos or videos, audio data, and more content), purchase information, and even diagnostics (crash data, performance data, and more) that comes under the list.

Gmail privacy labels on iOS

Gmail privacy labels on iOS

However, Google doesn’t collect your personal information such as their name, address, phone number, or more.

One thing worth noting is that the data mentioned is something that Gmail ‘may’ collect. This means that there isn’t a necessity that the app is collecting the data for sure. It may or may not do so. Plus, since the app data is provided by the app developer itself, there are chances that it might not be accurate.

How to check app privacy labels on iOS?

Apple introduced privacy labels with iOS 14 and made it compulsory for apps to add them in December last year. This helps you to keep an eye on the data being collected. If you intend to see what all data Gmail or any particular iOS app collects, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Head to the App Store.

Step 2: Go to Gmail or any app’s page.

Step 3: Scroll down a bit to see the Privacy section where you will all the data being collected. You can hit the ‘See details’ option to get a better and detailed idea of the same.

Google has currently put the privacy labels on only two of its app and the popular ones such as Google Photos, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Chrome, and more are yet to the labels.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2021 7:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro will get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips
News
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro will get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips
Here's what all data Gmail collects from you, as revealed by Google

News

Here's what all data Gmail collects from you, as revealed by Google

Samsung smartphones will now get up to 4 years of security updates: Know eligible phones

News

Samsung smartphones will now get up to 4 years of security updates: Know eligible phones

Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed

News

Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro will get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips

Here's what all data Gmail collects from you, as revealed by Google

Samsung smartphones will now get up to 4 years of security updates: Know eligible phones

Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

WhatsApp Privacy Policy update FAQs: Top 5 important questions answered

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's what all data Gmail collects from you, as revealed by Google

News

Here's what all data Gmail collects from you, as revealed by Google
Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual cameras, and more

Mobiles

Google Pixel 5a new renders appear: Bigger display, dual cameras, and more
Microsoft to launch Predictions feature in Word soon

News

Microsoft to launch Predictions feature in Word soon
Qualcomm to play key role in launch of Jio-Google smartphone launch

News

Qualcomm to play key role in launch of Jio-Google smartphone launch
GoneMAD MusicPlayer 3.0 update brings major chnages

Apps

GoneMAD MusicPlayer 3.0 update brings major chnages

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile 2 अगले हफ्ते हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे नए मैप और दमदार फीचर

How to Send Disappearing Messages in WhatsApp: व्हाट्सऐप का डिसपीरिंग फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

Moto Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, 50 हजार रुपये घट गई कीमत

PUBG Mobile India क्या अप्रैल में होगा लॉन्च? जानिए क्यों हो रही देर

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन ASUS ROG Phone 5 भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices

Features

How to use Sky Replacement feature on Xiaomi devices
Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

News

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro will get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips
News
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro will get Qualcomm Snapdragon chips
Here's what all data Gmail collects from you, as revealed by Google

News

Here's what all data Gmail collects from you, as revealed by Google
Samsung smartphones will now get up to 4 years of security updates: Know eligible phones

News

Samsung smartphones will now get up to 4 years of security updates: Know eligible phones
Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed

News

Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Top smartphone launches confirmed
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer released

new arrivals in india

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers