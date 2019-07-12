comscore Google admits workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant
  • Home
  • News
  • Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant
News

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

News

Google has reportedly admitted that its workers listen to a user's private conversations via Assistant. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 10:29 AM IST
google-data

Third-party contractors working for Google are reportedly recording and secretly listening to your private conversations via Google Assistant. Such recordings have further raised serious questions about the privacy of users. According to Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS, users’ conversations with Google Home speakers are being recorded and audio clips are being sent to sub-contractors. The workers then “transcribe the audio files for subsequent use in improving Google‘s speech recognition”.

VRT NWS, with the help of a whistleblower, was able to listen to more than 1,000 excerpts recorded via Google Assistant. “In these recordings, we could clearly hear addresses and other sensitive information. This made it easy for us to find the people involved and confront them with the audio recordings,” said the report. The transcribers heard just everything: personal information, bedroom talks, domestic violence and what not about Google Assistant users in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Google Maps adds 3 new 'India-inspired' features; brings offers, deals and redesigned Explore tab

Also Read

Google Maps adds 3 new 'India-inspired' features; brings offers, deals and redesigned Explore tab

VRT “overheard countless men searching for porn, arguments between spouses, and even one case in which a woman seemed to be in an emergency situation.” The Belgian broadcaster said the recordings were done despite the fact that some of Google Home users did not even say the wake word, “Ok Google”. In a statement, Google said it only transcribes and uses “about 0.2 percent of all audio clips”, to improve their voice recognition tech.

Watch: Android Q First Look

“The company has launched an investigation because the contractor breached data security policies,” said the Google spokesperson. Besides, Amazon Alexa is already facing scrutiny for recording users private talks. The company has also admitted that it does not always delete the stored data. The company keeps the transcripts until a user “manually delete the information”.

Amazon admits that it keeps Alexa data even if you delete audio files: Report

Also Read

Amazon admits that it keeps Alexa data even if you delete audio files: Report

Separately, Google just recently added three new features to its Google Maps app to discover local places for users. The search giant has revamped the Explore tab to a redesigned ‘India-inspired’ Explore tab. It will now fetch dining offers and suggestions tailored to users’ taste. There is ‘For You’ tab, which serves the relevant information on new restaurants, trending places, and personalized recommendations.

Google has partnered with EazyDiner for ‘Offers’ section. Google Maps users can get exclusive access to EazyDiner Prime offers for 15 days, across 1,500+ restaurants. The company guarantees a discount of at least 25 percent on all of them to start with. Users just need to look out for the ‘Exclusive’ tag while exploring ‘Offers’ on Maps.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 10:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?
News
Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?
Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs

Deals

Amazon Prime Day: A look at top deals on TVs

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

News

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

OnePlus 7 Pro bug reportedly causes random shutdowns

News

OnePlus 7 Pro bug reportedly causes random shutdowns

Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

OnePlus 7 Pro bug reportedly causes random shutdowns

Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale today at 12PM: Check details

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

News

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant
Google tries social media once again with Shoelace

News

Google tries social media once again with Shoelace
Amazon Prime Day offers on Alexa Smart Home devices

Deals

Amazon Prime Day offers on Alexa Smart Home devices
Google Maps gets 3 new features for India

News

Google Maps gets 3 new features for India
Asus Lyra Voice and ROG Rapture routers launched

News

Asus Lyra Voice and ROG Rapture routers launched

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Prime Day : Alexa-इनेबल्ड स्मार्ट होम प्रोडॉक्ट पर मिलेगा 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi के 48MP कैमरा वाले Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को ओपन सेल पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Redmi K20 Series Alpha Sale: आज दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी Redmi K20 और K20 Pro की प्री-बुकिंग, ये हैं कंडीशन

Google Employees Spying Users : Google ने माना, कर्मचारी सुन रहे हैं यूजर्स की प्राइवेट बातें

Google Update Translate App : गूगल ने ट्रांसलेट ऐप के किया अपडेट, 85 प्रतिशत एक्यूरेसी बढ़ाने का दावा किया

News

Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?
News
Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite to feature Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675?
Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant

News

Google admits that workers listen to your private conversations via Assistant
OnePlus 7 Pro bug reportedly causes random shutdowns

News

OnePlus 7 Pro bug reportedly causes random shutdowns
Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 firmware update rolling out
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale today at 12PM: Check details

News

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Alpha Sale today at 12PM: Check details