  Google again lists Huawei on Android Q Beta website, but temporarily
Google again lists Huawei on Android Q Beta website, but temporarily

Google has reversed its decision of de-listing Huawei from its Android Q Beta program page. Previously on May 24, Google had scrubbed all mention of the Huawei brand and its devices from Android, Android Enterprise program, and Android Q Beta program webpages.

  Published: May 31, 2019 9:48 AM IST
Image: Hitesh Arora

Google temporarily reinstates Huawei on Android Q Beta site after the US Department of Commerce’s ban upholding for 90 days. After the US trade ban for Huawei, the telecommunications giant went under a big crisis of the century. You can call this a bit of relief for the company, but still a temporary one.

As first reported by Android Police on Thursday, Google has reversed its decision of de-listing Huawei from its Android Q Beta program page. Previously on May 24, Google had scrubbed all mention of the Huawei brand and its devices from Android, Android Enterprise program, and Android Q Beta program webpages.

Last week, Reuters reported that the US Department of Commerce had put a hold to the trade ban on Huawei and granted them a license to buy US goods until August. The 90-day reprieve to an import ban means can maintain existing telecom networks and provide software updates to Huawei smartphones. But the company has got a ‘Temporary General License’ to engage with US vendors on a limited basis. Which means, Google will be allowed to provide software updates to Huawei for its Android phones while Huawei’s component suppliers will be able to finish deliveries for previously-made orders, added report.

Having said that, if the ban continues after the 90-day grace period, Huawei will certainly have to look for other arrangements. The company recently found its way back again in Wi-Fi Alliance, SD Association, and other standard groups, but the battle is much bigger ahead.

Meanwhile, Huawei is said to be working on its proprietary operating system in order to address the ban situation. The operating system that Huawei has been working on to replace Google’s Android with is apparently called Ark OS.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

This name reportedly cropped up when the company made a trademark request to the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for HUAWEI ARK OS, HUAWEI ARK, ARK and ARK OS, on May 24. Though is there is no news of how far the development of Huawei’s Ark OS has progressed to but the company has apparently been working on the OS since 2015. A recent report also suggests that Huawei may be in talks with Aptoide in order to replace Google Play Store.

  Published Date: May 31, 2019 9:48 AM IST

