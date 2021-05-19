comscore Google introduces AI tools to help people detect skin problems
Google's new AI tools will help people detect common skin problems

Google, at the ongoing I/O event, has introduced a new AI tool that will help people detect the skin problems they might have.

Google has tried to enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to act as a doctor to people. With the help of its new AI tool, Google aims to help people figure out the possible dermatologic problems they could have. Also Read - Google gets Android finally right, now time for the much-awaited Pixel evolution

The new tech has been introduced at the ongoing Google I/O event, which recently saw in the introduction of Android 12, new Wear OS, and more. Here’s how the new AI tool works. Also Read - Google Phone gets caller ID announcement feature, similar to iOS

Google will now be a dermatologist to you

Google’s new AI-powered dermatology assist tool will help you find answers to skin problems you aren’t able to detect. Using the tool, which web-based application will be simple. Once launched, you have to take three images of their skin, hair or nail with the use of your phone’s camera. Also Read - Google's foldable Pixel might see the light of the day soon, hints Android 12 beta

Following this, the AI will draw information from its knowledge of 288 skin conditions and enlist the possible ones after some analysis.

Google will also provide information and FAQs on each condition it has listed, along with images that match the ones provided by you.

The results should not be confused with a full diagnosis that doctors provide. It’s just a way to tell you about a possible skin condition that you are unable to detect. If you are satisfied with the result, you can further go on to consult a doctor for proper treatment.

It is further suggested that the new AI tool keeps in mind factors like age, sex, race and skin types for an accurate assessment.

Another AI tool for TB screening

In addition to this, Google has introduced another AI tool to help detect tuberculosis (TB), which infects 10 million people per year.

Google’s AI tool to detect TB

The new tool uses chest X-Rays to accurately detect TB and help people save 80 per cent of the costs before starting a treatment or going for a proper test. It is suggested that the AI tool ” produces a number between 0 and 1 that indicates the risk of TB.”

Furthermore, Google has used de-identified data from nine counties to train the model and help it work better on people from different races.

  Published Date: May 19, 2021 8:24 PM IST

