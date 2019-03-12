Google Allo messaging app shutting down today; here's how to take a backup of your data

At last, Google is shutting the Allo messaging app today. The messaging platform has struggled to get users onboard, and Google announced about the shut down in December itself. Announced in May 2016, Google Allo was aimed to be an instant messaging mobile app for the Android and iOS mobile Operating Systems (OS), with a web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers. Google launched the Allo app with Google Duo, which is a video chat app essentially.

Now after the Google Allo shut down on March 12, the search giant will have four messaging services under its belt – Android Messages, Duo, Hangouts Chat and Meet. The company already made it clear that the focus will be on Android Messages and Duo for consumers while Hangouts Chat and Meet will be aimed at businesses.

Google has noted that your Allo messages including incognito messages, as well as backups, will be deleted after March 12. Users are advised to download chats or media before the last day. All you need to do is head over to Menu option in the app and tap on Settings. Here, users will find Export messages from chats and Export stored media from chats under the chat option.

As per Google Allo support page, the messages export will only include text messages. It’ll not take backup of your photos or videos. In order to get photos, videos, or any other files shared on Allo, you will have to use the media export option.

The exported messages will be stored in CSV file format. It will include details like conversation name, ID, sender, message type, and message content. These media exports will be saved in ZIP file format. The backups will continue to remain in your Google Drive or iCloud accounts, but will not be readable.