Google employees to get even more paid vacation and parental leaves

Google employees will get double the amount of leaves to take care of sick family members and loved ones

Google is yet again proving that it is one of the best companies when it comes to employee benefits. The tech giant has introduced new policies for leaves. Google has not only bumped up critical aspects such as parental leaves but also increased the vacation leaves. Also Read - Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

Chief People Officer at Google/Alphabet, Fiona Clare Cicconi made the announcement about the new leave policy. The new leave policy will cover parental leaves, vacation leaves as well as leaves to take care of sick near and dear ones. The new changes will be introduced to global employees. Also Read - Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K Smart TV review: Great sound, picture not so much

In a post shared via LinkedIn, Fiona Clare Cicconi said, “There will always be times when you need to step away from work – to bond with your newest family member, take care of a loved one, and of course to simply unplug, relax, and take care of yourself. I’ve had many of those times over the years, and having the right support has helped me in unmeasurable ways. So it was a privilege today to announce that, in addition to our other extraordinary benefits, we’re increasing several of our global leaves to support our employees at every stage of their lives.” Also Read - Google to open a new office in Pune later in 2022

What are the changes in Google’s leave policy?

Google employees will now get 20 paid vacation days annually. Earlier, the company was providing 15 days of paid vacation leaves.

There is a major bump up for new parents. Google will provide leaves of up to 24 weeks to parents who give birth. Earlier, this was limited to just 18 weeks. And other parents (who didn’t give birth) will now be entitled to get up to 18 weeks of paid leave. This is also a major jump from the 12 weeks offered earlier.

To take care of sick family members and loved ones, Google employees will now be getting up to 8 weeks of paid leave. This has been doubled from just four weeks.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 10:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2022 10:25 AM IST

