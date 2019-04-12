comscore
  Google and Huawei will pay users with faulty Nexus 6P up to $400: Report
Google and Huawei will pay users with faulty Nexus 6P up to $400: Report

Faulty Nexus 6P phone users will have to submit a proper document to claim reimbursement money.

  Published: April 12, 2019 3:26 PM IST
Back in the year 2015-2016, some Nexus 6P users reportedly faced problems of never-ending boot-loops because of the faulty chipsets. Notably, a bunch of Nexus 6P users reported the issues of the boot loop and battery drain in the year 2016, as per a few reports. Now, Google and Huawei have preliminarily agreed to settle a class action lawsuit with compensation. The tech giants will reportedly have to pay $9.75 million (approximately Rs 67.39 crores).

This further means that they will have to give $400 to each Nexus 6P users who faced the mentioned issues. However, the proposal is yet to receive the court’s approval. “The lawsuit alleged that Google, which contracted the design and manufacturing of its early Android smartphones to third-party companies, and Huawei, one of the chosen companies, breached the device warranty since the companies were aware of the issue, but did not respond to the bug,” The Verge reports.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, also hints at a mysterious third device

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL codenames leaked, also hints at a mysterious third device

Furthermore, the report also asserted that the Nexus 6P owners claimed that the tech giants continued trading the faulty handsets and neglected to acknowledge the issue. So, if the court gives a nod to the proposal at the next hearing, which is scheduled to take place on May 9, the users in the US would be eligible for claiming reimbursement. But, this will only be applicable to those who purchased the Nexus 6P handset on or after September 25th, 2015.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2019

The report clarified that those users planning to claim reimbursement money will have to submit a proper document, otherwise, they will be eligible for up to $75. Additionally, those who received a Pixel XL in a prior warranty exchange program would get up to $10. Besides, the Nexus 6P was Google’s smartphone, which was manufactured by Huawei. The handset made its debut in 2015.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

The device featured a 5.7-inch display with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution. It was launched with 3GB of RAM option and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset. The smartphone was also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. At the back, there was a single 12-megapixel camera sensor. Google stuffed in a 3,450mAh battery.

