Tech giants Google and Microsoft are hiring research interns in Bangalore, Karnataka. Both the internships at Google and Microsoft are paid project. Also Read - Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Tech giant Google is inviting applications for its Software Students Training in Engineering Programme (STEP), which is a part of the summer internship programme 2022. The last date to apply for the position is December 10, which is tomorrow. Also Read - How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

Software Students Training in Engineering Programme (STEP) at Google

The internship opportunity is available in Bengaluru and Telangana offices. Candidates will have the flexibility to select their office location. Also Read - Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook

Minimum qualifications required to apply for the position are:

–Candidates must be in their second year of bachelor’s degree with a major either in computer science or any related technical field.

–Should have experience in one or more general-purpose programming languages.

–Possess excellent programming skills in concepts such as C++, Java, Python, and others.

Interested candidates can click here to apply.

Microsoft in hiring in India

Microsoft has announced that during the internship, students are said to get paired with mentors and researchers to contribute to various fields. To be eligible to apply for the position, candidates must be enrolled in a university either as a part of a doctoral, master, or undergraduate program. Recent graduates can also apply for the program.

To increase chances of selection, applicants must include their resume and atleast three letters of recommendation at the time of applying for the job. You can click here to apply for the position.

To vote on other categories, click here

Google is hiring in India

At Google, research Interns will work closely with the research scientists and software engineers to discover, invent, and build various properties and platforms. To be eligible to apply for the role, the candidate must be currently enrolled in a PhD degree in computer science or any related technical field.

Additionally, the candidate must have experience in various technical aspects such as — natural language understanding, neural networks, computer vision, machine learning, deep learning, algorithmic foundations of optimization, data science, data mining, or machine intelligence/artificial intelligence.

Some of the other criteria include:

–Experience in general-purpose programming languages such as Java, C++, or Python.

–Experience with research communities or efforts, such as publishing papers at conferences.

–Candidates will need to work full-time for a minimum of 13 weeks.

–Candidates will need to return to their degree after completing the internship.

–Previously worked as intern or full-time employee or as a researcher in a lab.

–Should be able to design and execute research agendas.

Interested and eligible candidates can click here to apply.