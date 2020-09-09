comscore Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices | BGR India
Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices; check out what's new

As per Google, Android 11 will bring improved multitasking, and give users more control over their privacy with one-time app permissions.

  • Published: September 9, 2020 2:01 PM IST
Android 11

Google finally announced Android 11 officially after months of developer previews and betas. The new Android version, which by the way, still has no name, has been released for Pixel phones as well as flagship models from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme. These major manufacturers are now releasing their final beta ROMs based on Android 11 now, baked into their respective custom UIs. Also Read - OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 Developer Preview 4

Android 11 beings a bunch of new elements to the Google operating system. While not the biggest update on new features and functionalities, the new Google software update improves and works on the things your phone can already do. Also Read - Check out which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones will get Android 11 update

This includes the ability to group notifications from messaging apps into its own little section and then adding a bubble interface to add quick and easy access to them. As per Google, Android 11 will bring improved multitasking, and give users more control over their privacy with one-time app permissions. Screen recording is also now natively supported in Android 11. New media controls, a new screenshot interface, and a system-level smart home control menu that can be accessed by the power button are some other features. Also Read - Google brings COVID exposure notification to Android 11

Exclusive Google Pixel features

Android 11 will actually be available to several flagship devices starting today. However, Google’s own Pixel phones get a few exclusive features. This includes a new AR-location sharing feature, Gboard with built-in functionality for smart replies, and even intelligently named folders. Pixel users will also get app suggestions based on daily routines.

What other brands are doing

OnePlus has brought open betas of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for the flagship OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. Oppo has announced that it will be bringing the beta update to 2,000 users. Realme will be opening its beta program to only 100 users for now. Coming to Xiaomi, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro users will be getting Mi Pilot MIUI global stable beta ROM running MIUI 12 based on the new Google software. Interested users will have to fill out a form on the Mi Global community website and share their IMEI numbers. The deadline for that is today.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2020 2:01 PM IST

