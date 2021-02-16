Google is expected to soon introduce the next-gen Android 12 operating system, which has started featuring in the rumour mill. Also Read - Google Stadia to get more than 100 new games in 2021: Launch Date, Price and Availability

In addition to the existing leaks, we now have new information on the Android 11 successor, which gives us hints on some of its possible features, codename, and more, thanks to a deep dig by XDA Developers. Here's a look at what new we have got.

Android 12 to get Snow Cone codename

It is revealed that Google is expected to follow its liking for desserts, but secretly. Android 12 is expected to be codenamed Snow Cone, which is a form of sweet treats. This is pretty much like the ‘Red Velvet Cake’ codename given to Android 11 last year. Also Read - UP Police drops Google's Sundar Pichai's name from FIR related to defaming PM Modi video

It is revealed that many of the Android 12 branches have been prefixed with the ‘sc’ in the source code, which gives a clear hint at the ‘Snow Cone’ codename.

To recall, Google dropped suffixing dessert names with its Android operating systems when it launched Android 10 in 2019. But, it plans to name new Android versions, after all. Last year, it even posted an AR statue for users to find the recipe of a red velvet cake, which suggests we might see something similar this year too.

A one-hand usage mode in tow

Android 12 is also expected to make usage much easier for people, especially when one hand is being used to operate it. It is revealed that a new One-hand Usage mode is expected to be incorporated in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project), meaning Android phones with AOSP will be able to allow for easy one-hand usage.

This is likely to reflect in a way that will shrink the content on the screen to one side so that users can easily interact with it. It is pretty much similar to Apple’s Reachability feature for easy access to the top part of the display.

However, we still don’t know how the feature will work and how Google works towards it to ensure the seamless working of third-party apps with the new feature.

There will be design changes, new features too

Google is expected to introduce new UI changes to Android 12 and the new leak proves this further. The company is expected to expand its Material Theme design to smartphones and introduce a ‘Material NEXT design.’ It is expected to include various smartphone makers’ own touch to it, as per new Material Design guidelines.

This could result in new AOD and lock screen UI changes, a lock screen clock, new Quick Settings panel, changes in the notification panel, wallpaper-based theming system, and more changes for a new and refreshing Android 12 look.

There could also be the ability to resize the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode with much more convenience. This could be done by pinching on the PiP window to decrease the size and by double-tapping on it to increase it. There could also be a ‘stashing’ feature to hide the PiP window.

Android 12 could also add animations on the Bubbles feature, which was introduced with Android 11. For those who don’t know, Bubbles feature works like Facebook’s chat heads to manage conversation notifications better. Other features include a gaming mode, smarter autorotation, Reduce Brightness feature, and more.

As a reminder, we do not have confirmation on the aforementioned information, hence, it is to be taken with a pinch of salt. Android 12 is expected to arrive this summer, as part of the Google I/O 2021 event.

We will update you on more information once we get them. So, stay tuned.