Android 13 Beta 3 released for Pixel phones: Check details

Android 13 Beta 3 for Pixel phones released with Platform Stability

Google recently said that with Android 13, the company is giving users more control with over what data they share with the apps and how they share it.

Google Android 13 Beta 3 released for Pixel phones with Platform Stability

US based search engine giant Google has started rolling out Android 13 Beta 3 to Pixel phones. This comes almost a month after the second beta. Android 13 Beta 3 takes Android 13 to Platform Stability, which means that the developer APIs and all app-facing behaviors are now final. Also Read - Google Maps on Android, iOS will show you air quality in your area

“We’re thankful for all the feedback you’ve shared to help us get to this point. For developers, the focus is now on compatibility testing and quality as you prepare your apps for the official release later in the year,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Google rolls out massive update to Meet for students: Here’s what’s new

You can get Beta 3 on your Pixel device by enrolling here for over-the-air updates. If you previously enrolled, you will automatically get the update. You can also try Android 13 Beta on select devices from several of our partners – learn more at android.com/beta. Also Read - A Google Chromecast with 1080p streaming may launch soon

“There is a lot to explore in Android 13, from privacy features like the new notification permission and photo picker, to productivity features like themed app icons and per-app language support, as well as modern standards like HDR video, Bluetooth LE Audio, and MIDI 2.0 over USB. We’ve also extended the newer updates we made in 12L, giving you better tools to take advantage of the 270+ million tablet and large screen devices in active use,” the company said in a statement.

Google recently said that with Android 13, the company is giving users more control with over what data they share with the apps and how they share it. Now, instead of permitting apps to users’ “Files and media,” they will be able to give apps access to “Photos & videos” or “Music & audio.”

Furthermore, with its new photo picker tool, Android 13 will enable users to select the exact photos or videos that they want to grant access to, without needing to share their entire media library with an app. Also Read – A Google Chromecast with 1080p streaming may launch soon

Google is also strengthening privacy in Android 13. The company said that apps must get users’ permission before sending them notifications. This means that users can choose to ignore pesky notifications completely. In addition to this, the company is also reducing the number of apps that require users’ location.

The company also said that Android 13 will also automatically delete users’ clipboard history after a short period so apps are preemptively blocked from seeing old copied information. And later this year, the company will introduce a unified Security & Privacy settings page in Android 13 that will bring all of users’ device’s data privacy and security front and center. It will also provide a clear, colour-coded indicator of their safety status and offer guidance and steps that they can take to improve security on their devices.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 12:54 PM IST

