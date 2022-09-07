comscore Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch to launch on October 6: How to watch the event live
Google set to launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch on October 6

The Google launch event will take place at 7.30 pm IST on October 6. You can watch the livestream on the company's social media handles and YouTube page.

Untitled design - 2022-09-07T085732.179

Google has officially announced to host a launch event on October 6. The company has announced that it will launch the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the much-awaited, Pixel Watch. Notably, this will be the first smartwatch to be launched by the tech giant. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Sounds right

These devices have previously been teased by the company at its Google I/O 2022. Google has further added that it will also announce “additions to the Nest smart home portfolio.” Also Read - How to backup emails from Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Google launch event: How to watch it live

The Google launch event will take place at 7.30 pm IST on October 6. You can watch the livestream on the company’s social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro expected specification

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display. It will be an LTPO OLED panel with Quad-HD+(1440p) resolution. This screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Google has confirmed that both Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the second-generation Tensor chipsets and will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. According to Google, the upcoming in-house chipset will offer personalised features for security, videos, photos and speech recognition.

Google Pixel 7 will come in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colour variants, whereas the Pro model will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colour variants.

Google Pixel Watch expected specifications

Going by the pictures shared by the company at Google I/O 2022, Pixel Watch features a circular display, unlike Apple Watch, with a metal frame, slim bezels and a crown on the right edge. According to Google, the smartwatch is made from 80% recycled stainless steel.

The tech giant revealed that the Pixel watch will run on WearOS UI that will have fluid navigation and smart notifications. It will come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. As per the company, users will be able to answer calls, make calls, send messages, pay, control home and more–right from their wrist.

Google Pixel Watch

This smartwatch will be compatible with smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. Hence, you will be able to control these devices right from your wrist.

  Published Date: September 7, 2022 9:44 AM IST
