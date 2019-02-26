Google: Android One devices grow by 250 percent as Android Go overtakes the entry-level

Google has just revealed new information about two of its existing initiatives, the Android One program and the Android (Go Edition) of its operating system. According to this information, both the Android One program and Android Go have been performing quite well in the low-end segment. The device activation for Android One powered devices has increased by 250 percent year-over-year. This means that the number of Android One powered devices sold in the market this year are about 250 percent more than the number of devices sold last year.

Continuing the growth trend, the company revealed that Android (Go Edition) powered devices have also increased in the market while covering “over 50 percent of entry-level Android devices”. The announcement comes right around the time for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 where smartphone makers including HMD Global have announced a number of Android One powered devices. These numbers reaffirm the popularity and success of Android One devices along with the fact that Android (Go Edition) is a move in the right direction by Google for entry-level devices.

As part of the announcement, Google also thanked its partners including Xiaomi, LG, Motorola, and HMD Global for helping the Android One program and Android (Go Edition) of the operating system to grow. As previously reported, HMD Global launched three Android One powered devices including Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 4.2, and Nokia 3.2. In addition to these devices, the company has also launched Nokia 1 Plus with Android (Go Edition), the bigger sibling of the existing Nokia 1.

In addition to this, Google also talked about the new Foldable smartphones and how this form factor is “expanding the definition of smartphones”. The company is working with device makers to ensure that Android is ready to support this new and upcoming form factor with future versions of the mobile operating system. It also talked about 5G and RCS (Rich Communication Services), the next evolution of traditional text messaging. Google also outlined that it is working with Qualcomm and MediaTek to bring chip-level support of Neural Network API and ML Kit that come with Android.