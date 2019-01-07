comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode
News

Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode

News

The dark mode will help reduce battery drainage of devices featuring OLED panels.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 1:09 PM IST
samsung one ui android pie settings

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Now that Android Pie is already out in the market, Android Q is now making its debut on the rumor mills. As per a new report, the next version of Android OS could have a system-wide Dark Mode built-in. Earlier, a beta version of Android Pie suggested that Google might introduce a dark theme, but that didn’t happen. However, the search giant offers a dark theme in some of its apps, but not system wide.

That could however change with a system-wide Dark Mode being introduced with Android Q, as per a Googler’s comment on a now hidden Chromium Bug Tracker post (spotted by Android Police). “Dark mode is an approved Q feature […] The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019,” the Google employee said.

Watch: Google Pixel Assistant How it Works

Besides appealing to a lot of users, the dark mode will also help reduce battery drainage of devices featuring OLED panels. The information seems to be appropriate as we have already witnessed Google Contacts, Messages, Google News, Google Phone app, Google Play Games, and YouTube offering native dark themes. The cited source also asserted that the comment was made back in October 2018. So, it remains to be seen whether Google introduces the system-wide dark theme to the upcoming Android OS.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 1:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign
thumb-img
Gaming
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
thumb-img
News
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
thumb-img
News
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end

Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode

Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign

Xiaomi's MIUI camera app to soon get new features

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end
Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode

News

Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode
Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign

News

Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign
LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch

News

LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T may soon get Android Pie update; spotted on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, अब मिलेगा 13,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर

OnePlus 3 और 3T को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉिइड 9 पाई अपडेट

रिलायंस जियो ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया JioBrowser, गूगल को मिलेगी टक्कर

शाओमी ने Poco F1 के लिए पेश की दो नई कस्टम स्किन, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Realme Yo! Days Sale आज से शुरू, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक के साथ स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर ईयरफोन मिल रहे हैं फ्री

News

Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10
News
Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end
Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode

News

Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode
Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign

News

Apple touts privacy practice in a giant CES ad campaign
Xiaomi's MIUI camera app to soon get new features

News

Xiaomi's MIUI camera app to soon get new features