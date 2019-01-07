Android Q to reportedly feature system-wide Dark Mode

Now that Android Pie is already out in the market, Android Q is now making its debut on the rumor mills. As per a new report, the next version of Android OS could have a system-wide Dark Mode built-in. Earlier, a beta version of Android Pie suggested that Google might introduce a dark theme, but that didn’t happen. However, the search giant offers a dark theme in some of its apps, but not system wide.

That could however change with a system-wide Dark Mode being introduced with Android Q, as per a Googler’s comment on a now hidden Chromium Bug Tracker post (spotted by Android Police). “Dark mode is an approved Q feature […] The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019,” the Google employee said.

Besides appealing to a lot of users, the dark mode will also help reduce battery drainage of devices featuring OLED panels. The information seems to be appropriate as we have already witnessed Google Contacts, Messages, Google News, Google Phone app, Google Play Games, and YouTube offering native dark themes. The cited source also asserted that the comment was made back in October 2018. So, it remains to be seen whether Google introduces the system-wide dark theme to the upcoming Android OS.