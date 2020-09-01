comscore Google Android TV dongle price leaked, could launch soon | BGR India
Google Android TV dongle price leaked, could launch with Pixel 5

Google is likely to offer the new device running on Android TV platform and bundle it with a remote.

  • Published: September 1, 2020 1:56 PM IST
google chromecast 3rd gen dongle

Credits - Rehan Hooda

Google has catered to the streaming audience with Chromecast for many years. But with the advent of streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku, the brand has lost its momentum. Which explains the reason behind working on a new version of Chromecast. According to multiple leaks, this Chromecast device is likely to run on Android TV. Also Read - Google Duo will get native beta app support for Android TV

And this week, a new report from 9to5Google suggests the price of the device will be under $50 (Rs 3,750 approx). At this price, Google will finally have a capable challenger to the Amazon and Roku streaming devices. Google will also bundle this device with a remote, something that has been lacking for many. The new device will hence, come with its own full-fledged TV interface that will eliminate the need to have a phone to control and launch content. As you might be aware, Google Chromecast sells for $35 (Rs 2,625 approx), while the higher-end Chromecast Ultra is available for $69 (Rs 5,175 approx). Also Read - Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online

The new Google streaming service would further allow users to install applications for streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ from Google’s Play Store. As expected, the device will also be integrated with Assistant for voice control. Support for casting content to the screen is there and so is support for Google’s new Stadia cloud gaming service. Also Read - Google Chrome testing new platform to stream all video services

Google likely to launch TV streaming device under Nest brand

The company is considering using its Nest brand to offer the upcoming TV streaming device. Google has consistently tried to turn Nest into a sub-brand that deals with its smart-home and entertainment hardware. The Google I/O 2020 annual developer conference would have been a great venue for this. However, the event got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But going by the new leak (with price), it seems Google could unveil this device with the Pixel 5 series that is slated for October.

