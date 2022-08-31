comscore Google proposes to pay Rs 25 lakh to the person who finds bugs in its open source projects
Google to pay Rs 25 lakh to find bugs in open source projects

Researchers who discover security flaws in Google's Open Source projects will receive up to $31,337 (about Rs 25 lakh) in compensation.

  • Updated: August 31, 2022 5:40 PM IST
Google

Image: Google

Google announced to pay between $20,000 and $91,337 to researchers who create exploits of vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel, the Kubernetes container management system, and Google Cloud’s Kubernetes Engine a few months back. This time, in Google’s latest bug bounty programme, Google will pay up to $31,337 (about Rs 25 lakh) to researchers who find security holes in the company’s Open Source projects. Also Read - How to install Android 13 GApps on your smartphone: A step-by-step guide

Rewards will vary from $100 to $31,337 depending on the seriousness of the vulnerability and the significance of the initiative. Also Read - These five Google Chrome extensions are stealing your data, delete them now

Google announced the commencement of its Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Program (OSS VRP), saying that the greater sums will also go to uncommon or exceptionally intriguing flaws. “So creativity is encouraged “, Google added. Also Read - How to add emojis in Google Docs: A step-by-step guide

Google is one of the biggest contributor and consumer of open source in the world, serving as the manager of important projects including Golang, Angular, and Fuchsia.

Researchers can now be compensated for discovering bugs that may have an impact on the entire open source ecosystem thanks to the addition of Google’s own vulnerability reward programme (VRP).

Ahead of its 12th anniversary, the original VRP programme was among the first in the globe.

“Over time, our VRP lineup has expanded to include programmes focused on Chrome, Android, and other areas. Collectively, these programs have rewarded more than 13,000 submissions, totalling over $38 million paid”, in a late Tuesday statement, Google claimed.

As part of its $10 billion commitment to enhancing cybersecurity, Google said its OSS VRP is a part of “our $10 billion commitment to improving cybersecurity, including securing the supply chain against these types of attacks for both Google’s users and open source consumers worldwide”.

Google Android 13 Security Update

Google has also worked on the security aspect of Android 13 which was officially rolled out earlier this month. Pixel devices are now receiving Android 13 updates. Later this year, Android 13 will be released for your preferred Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi, and other devices.

With Android 13, you can limit access to only the selected images and videos when you have to share your entire gallery with your apps.

Android 13 makes sure no one unauthorized can access your clipboard. Android will automatically wipe your clipboard history after a certain amount of time if you copy sensitive information like your email address, phone number, or login credentials onto your smartphone.

Additionally, it makes sure you only receive the alerts you request and lets you manage your notifications. Instead of being able to send notifications by default, the apps you download now require your specific authorization.

  • Published Date: August 31, 2022 5:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 31, 2022 5:40 PM IST
