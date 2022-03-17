comscore Google IO 2022 dates announced: Here’s what to expect
Google announces IO 2022 dates with an interactive puzzle

Google has shared an interactive puzzle, solving which reveals that the company annual developers’ conference will take place between May 11 and May 12.

Google has revealed the dates for Google I/O 2022. The company has shared an interactive puzzle, solving which reveals that the company annual developers’ conference will take place between May 11 and May 12. Google has said that I/O 2022 will be fully online this year as well. However, the company will have some people over at its Shoreline Amphitheatre for its annual event. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

In a statement to Axios’ Ina Fried, Google said that the I/O 2022 will take place in an online manner from its Shoreline Amphitheatre in California. The venue will have a limited audience, which will primarily include Google employees and some partners. For everyone else, the event will be an online one like last year. Also Read - How to collaborate, draft emails in Google Doc and export them to Gmail

As far as the registration for the event is concerned, Google in the FAQ section of the IO 2022 said that the event is free of cost for everyone this year. Interested people will be able to register for the company’s upcoming developer conference sometime in March.

Google had to cancel its annual developers’ conference back in 2020 amid the raging pandemic. In 2021, the company returned for the event, but in an online manner. This year too, the company is hosting its Google I/O 2022 event in an online format.

What should we expect from the Google I/O 2022?

At its annual developers’ conference last year, Google had announced its next generation mobile OS – Android 12. In addition to that, the company had also revealed upgrades to Google Maps, Photos, Android TV, Google Assistant, Chrome and AI among other things. It also announced its Material You design.

At its upcoming event in May this year, the company is expected to officially announce the Android 12 successor – Android 13 mobile OS. In addition to that, we might see a new Pixel device, Pixel 6A to pop up at the event. Reports have also purported the company to launch its first smartwatch, dubbed as the Pixel Watch at the event. Additionally, the company is also expected to reveal updates to Google Assistant and its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based programs.

  Published Date: March 17, 2022 10:52 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 17, 2022 12:35 PM IST

