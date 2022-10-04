comscore Google revamps Google Home app, launches wired doorbell, Nest WiFi Pro mesh router
Google announces major updates for Google Home app with Spaces, Media tab and more

Google Home app is now coming on the web, which will let users manage smart home devices from their PC instead of their phone.

Ahead of the global launch event on October 7, Google has made a bunch of announcements for its Google Home app that will help users control smart home devices including Nest speakers, smart displays, and routers better. The revamped app will release as a public preview for select users initially. Also Read - How to delete emails in bulk in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Google Home app: New features, updates

Google has announced that Google Home app users will now get a new Spaces feature that will let them control mulriple devices in different rooms. They can even categorise devices, as they like. Currently, there are a few lists including kitchen, bedroom, living room, in the app. Also Read - Pixel Watch might come free on pre-ordering Pixel 7 Pro: Check details

Users can even mark their frequently used devices as favourites so that they can get easy access to such devices right from the home screen. A new media widget has also been introduced in the app. It will show what media is being played in the house and will give users control over that. Also Read - Google releases new voices for Android apps by updating its text-to-speech engine

Google has introduced a few Nest app features in the Google Home app which includes easier navigation for camera feed for viewing.

Google has further announced that the app is now coming on the web, which will let users manage smart home devices from their PC instead of their phone. The app will also be rolled out for Pixel Watch which is scheduled to launch on October 7.

In addition to this, the Google Home app will now show you “Routines” that will let you set schedules for different devices like saying “I am about to eat dinner” and it dims the lights, locks the front door and more.

Google has also launched the second-generation wired doorbell with enhanced battery levels and WiFi connection.

Google has also unveiled the Nest WiFi Pro mesh router system that comes with a faster WiFi 6E speed, a user-friendly setup process and a glossy design.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 8:15 PM IST
