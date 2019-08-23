comscore Google's 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative announced to increase privacy online
  • Home
  • News
  • Google announces 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to protect users' privacy online
News

Google announces 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to protect users' privacy online

News

Google says that the 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative will develop a set of open standards to fundamentally enhance privacy on internet. Here's everything you need to know about the company's new initiative to build a more private web.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 2:39 PM IST
google-data

Google has announced a “Privacy Sandbox” initiative to help protect users’ privacy online. The company says that the initiative will develop a set of open standards to fundamentally enhance privacy on internet. The search giant said it will work with the web community to develop new standards that advance privacy, while also supporting free access to content.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve started sharing our preliminary ideas for a ‘Privacy Sandbox’ — a secure environment for personalization that also protects user privacy,” Justin Schuh, Director, Chrome Engineering, said in a blog post.

It's official: Android Q is Android 10, Google drops dessert naming forever

Also Read

It's official: Android Q is Android 10, Google drops dessert naming forever

Furthermore, Google will also continue to ensure that users are served with relevant Ads. However, websites and advertisers’ access to your data would be minimized by anonymously aggregating user info. “User data shared with websites and advertisers would be minimized by anonymously aggregating user information, and keeping much more user information on-device only. Our goal is to create a set of standards that is more consistent with users’ expectations of privacy.”

Google Duo gets low-light mode to help you video call in the dark

Also Read

Google Duo gets low-light mode to help you video call in the dark

“Unlike cookies, users cannot clear their fingerprint, and therefore cannot control how their information is collected. We think this subverts user choice and is wrong,” said Google. However, blocking cookies without another way to deliver relevant ads significantly reduces publishers’ primary means of funding, which jeopardizes the future of the vibrant web. “So we are doing something different. We want to find a solution that both really protects user privacy and also helps content remain freely accessible on the web,” Google said.

Separately, Google has revealed the official name of its next version of Android OS. It is called “Android 10”. In the last 10 years, the company has followed dessert naming convention for the Android releases. This year, in the subsequent alphabet progression, Google had codenamed the next version as the Android Q.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 2:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

'Amazon Fresh' service launched for groceries
News
'Amazon Fresh' service launched for groceries
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling

TCL celebrates 3 years in India with discounts on P8-series TVs

Deals

TCL celebrates 3 years in India with discounts on P8-series TVs

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks

News

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Google announces 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to protect users' privacy online

'Amazon Fresh' service launched for groceries

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google announces 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to protect users' privacy online

News

Google announces 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to protect users' privacy online
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge: Content creators and teams participate in reality show Road to Stardom

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge: Content creators and teams participate in reality show Road to Stardom
Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

News

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

News

Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers

News

Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi A3 एक बार फिर शाम 8 बजे सल पर होगा उपलब्ध

Redmi Note 8 के रजिस्ट्रेशन का आंकड़ा 1 दिन में 14 लाख के पार

लिक्विड कूलिंग और गेमिंग एसेसरीज सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च होगी Redmi Note 8 Series, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Tata Sky DTH ने अपने सभी Lite पैक को किया बंद

Oppo Reno A series स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

News

Google announces 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to protect users' privacy online
News
Google announces 'Privacy Sandbox' initiative to protect users' privacy online
'Amazon Fresh' service launched for groceries

News

'Amazon Fresh' service launched for groceries
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser confirms 4,500mAh battery, liquid cooling
Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup

News

Next Vivo Z series phone may launch with 48-megapixel triple camera setup
Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks

News

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks