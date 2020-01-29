comscore Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter | BGR India
  • Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter
Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter

Check out how you can get tech support for your Android queries directly from Google on Twitter.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 1:37 PM IST
Google will now help you with your Android related queries on Twitter. The search giant wants to help Android users without having to slide into direct messages. The company has announced that it will start offering support to its users on Twitter. In order to ask a query, Android users need to tweet with the hashtag #AndroidHelp. On Reddit, Google has shared additional information about its new tech support method. It notes that all the responses will come from the official @Android Twitter handle.

On Twitter, Google further revealed that the tech giant will offer a response for most Android-related queries. It will include general troubleshooting, identity ad authentication, accessibility and security. Twitter has become one of the best destinations to get customer support online. However, most of these support services are provided in the form of direct messages. It is not clear why Google chose to provide technical assistance on Twitter this way.

Having Android users send their queries via DM would have been more practical. But Google seems to be sidestepping that traditional approach and instead plans to respond via the hashtag. There is a possibility that Google will distinguish spammers from genuine concerns on the public platform. There is definitely an advantage in using this approach instead of DM for tech support.

All Android users will be able to look for messages with the hashtag #AndroidHelp. The hashtag might help users find answers to their query without having to directly ask Google. It is an interesting move from Google nonetheless. There are over 2 billion active Android users in the world. The use of Android to reach out to these users might become successful. Sadly, the Twitter account did not share more details about this tech support. At the time of writing, there have not been any official answers from the @Android account either.

