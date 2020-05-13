comscore Google Play Music to be replaced with YouTube Music | BGR India
Google announces the closure of Play Music, to be replaced by YouTube Music

Google has decided to bet everything on the YouTube Music platform, which will be the new replacement of the Play Music app.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 6:06 PM IST
Google-Play-Music

Google has confirmed that it will close its music streaming service Google Play Music later this year. The company has opted for its YouTube music streaming platform instead. Google has ensured that it will inform users of its streaming platforms long before they lose access to Google Play Music later this year, thus confirming its closure. Also Read - Google spotted testing iMessage-like emoji reactions for RCS-enabled Messages app

As reported by Google in a statement, users of YouTube Music and Google Play Music will be able to access both services for the moment. Hence, they can have enough time to transfer their content and get used to the new service. In order to ease the transition between the new and the old platform. YouTube Music has introduced a feature that allows transferring the content from Google Play Music in a few steps. Also Read - Google Chrome creates a tool for websites to recommend videos to users

Before continuing, it is important to note that at the moment, the move from Play Music to YouTube Music has not yet started in India. This suggests that the feature is rolling out in waves, and is likely to take a while before reaching all. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again, now expected in early June

How to transfer music from Google Play Music to YouTube Music

To transfer the music library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, just follow a series of steps. The first of them is to download the YouTube Music app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Once installed, users have to click the button to transfer from the YouTube Music upon opening the application.

Strangely, the transfer process leaves podcasts out, so the move must be done from another website. However, the process is just as simple, with a single click to move all subscriptions to the Google Podcast platform. The process of moving content from Play Music to YouTube Music can take anywhere from a few seconds to hours. This will depend upon the amount of music in your library. For the rest of the catalog (the 50 million songs on YouTube Music), users will be able to listen to it with ads or opt for a paid membership, which enables background listening, downloads, and removes ads.

