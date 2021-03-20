Google is soon to make app downloads easier and convenient. It has been working towards making apps smaller in size so that they don’t strain Android phones and the latest attempt in this direction is the app install optimisation feature on the Google Play Store. Also Read - Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing feature launched

The feature is soon to make its entry and will help in faster downloads by downloading the part you use the most. Read on to know what’s this about. Also Read - Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing

Android apps will soon be downloaded in parts

App install optimisation, as the name suggests, will optimise the apps being downloaded on Android phones. It is suggested (via a 9To5Mac report) that when the feature is enabled, it will look into the parts of the downloaded app being used. Also Read - Google cuts Play Store fee from 30% to 15% for developers: Here's what it means

This will be done by taking into consideration how an app is used by people. If a majority of the people use a particular part of the given app, Google Play Store will start downloading that part onto the device. For instance, if you download the Facebook app for the first time, you are most likely to set the profile up, add friends, and more. With this feature, only this part of the app will be downloaded on your phone, leaving the rest of the parts to be downloaded later.

This will help the apps download, open, and run faster. It also won’t put a burden on your smartphone’s RAM, storage, and overall performance, thus, ensuring resource management.

The functionality will also keep your privacy in mind and won’t collect your personal and app data. Google will only use the app usage data to compare it with others to better optimise the app experience.

Additionally, app install optimisation can be turned off via the Google Play Store settings. Keep in mind that disabling it would mean that the data won’t be analysed: you will still be able to get faster app download speeds.

The app install optimisation isn’t available on the Google Play Store yet but the Google app store mentions it in version 24.5.13. Hence, there are chances it may arrive soon.

We will update you once it does. Hence, stay keep on reading BGR.in.