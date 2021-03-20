comscore Google Play Store to get app install optimisation feature: See what it is
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google to make app downloads faster, will take less toll on smartphones
News

Google to make app downloads faster, will take less toll on smartphones

Apps

Google is soon expected to introduce 'app install optimisation' on Play Store that will help improve the app experience for Android users. Read on to know more about it.

Google Play Store on Galaxy M02s

Representational Image of Google Play Store.

Google is soon to make app downloads easier and convenient. It has been working towards making apps smaller in size so that they don’t strain Android phones and the latest attempt in this direction is the app install optimisation feature on the Google Play Store. Also Read - Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing feature launched

The feature is soon to make its entry and will help in faster downloads by downloading the part you use the most. Read on to know what’s this about. Also Read - Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing

Android apps will soon be downloaded in parts

App install optimisation, as the name suggests, will optimise the apps being downloaded on Android phones. It is suggested (via a 9To5Mac report) that when the feature is enabled, it will look into the parts of the downloaded app being used. Also Read - Google cuts Play Store fee from 30% to 15% for developers: Here's what it means

This will be done by taking into consideration how an app is used by people. If a majority of the people use a particular part of the given app, Google Play Store will start downloading that part onto the device. For instance, if you download the Facebook app for the first time, you are most likely to set the profile up, add friends, and more. With this feature, only this part of the app will be downloaded on your phone, leaving the rest of the parts to be downloaded later.

This will help the apps download, open, and run faster. It also won’t put a burden on your smartphone’s RAM, storage, and overall performance, thus, ensuring resource management.

The functionality will also keep your privacy in mind and won’t collect your personal and app data. Google will only use the app usage data to compare it with others to better optimise the app experience.

Additionally, app install optimisation can be turned off via the Google Play Store settings. Keep in mind that disabling it would mean that the data won’t be analysed: you will still be able to get faster app download speeds.

The app install optimisation isn’t available on the Google Play Store yet but the Google app store mentions it in version 24.5.13. Hence, there are chances it may arrive soon.

We will update you once it does. Hence, stay keep on reading BGR.in.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2021 1:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google to help you download apps faster without a toll on your smartphone
News
Google to help you download apps faster without a toll on your smartphone
Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

News

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

Apps

WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

Facebook likely working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Apps

Facebook likely working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google to help you download apps faster without a toll on your smartphone

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Sony unveils next-gen PS VR controllers

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Vivo X60 series brings Virtual RAM to smartphones: How does it work?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A51: Is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to help you download apps faster without a toll on your smartphone

News

Google to help you download apps faster without a toll on your smartphone
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched

News

Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched
Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing

Gaming

Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing
Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why

Apps

Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why

हिंदी समाचार

पहली सेल में खूब बिका 48MP कैमरे वाला Samsung Galaxy M12, मिलते हैं दमदार फीचर्स

OnePlus Watch के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, Galaxy Watch को करेगा कम्पीट

अब बच्चों को मिलेगा खुद का Instagram, Facebook कर रहा है तैयारी

Vivo Y72 5G का अनबॉक्सिंग वीडियो आया सामने, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा

Tecno Camon17 जल्द होगा लॉन्च! Google Play Console पर सामने आए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

News

Google to help you download apps faster without a toll on your smartphone
News
Google to help you download apps faster without a toll on your smartphone
Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52

News

Motorola's next mid-ranger will taken on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy A52
OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone to taken on ASUS ROG phones, hints teaser
Sony unveils next-gen PS VR controllers

Gaming

Sony unveils next-gen PS VR controllers
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro leaks speak about fast charging, camera tech

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers