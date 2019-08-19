comscore Google Assistant vs Apple Siri vs Amazon Alexa: Compared
Google Assistant beats Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri on smartphones

The test included asking the digital assistants 800 queries each. Google Assistant came up top by understanding all of them, and answering correctly 93 percent of the time.

The war between smart digital assistants is certainly at its most intense. A new report now claims that Google Assistant has once again beaten Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri when it comes to answering queries correctly on smartphones.

Assistant vs Alexa vs Siri

The claim is a part of an annual research test by venture capital firm Loup Ventures. The research team asked Assistant, Siri and Alexa 800 questions each. The firm found that Google’s virtual assistant understood every single query and answered correctly 92.9 percent of the time. In comparison, Siri answered correctly 83 percent of the time, and Alexa 80 percent.

One candidate missing was Microsoft’s Cortana. The firm reportedly eliminated Cortana from its tests due to “Microsoft’s recent shift in Cortana’s strategic positioning.”

Google Assistant vs Alexa vs Siri: The tests

The test used Siri on iOS 12.4, Google Assistant on a Pixel XL running Android 9 Pie, and Alexa via the iOS app. Google’s star performer understood all 800 queries. Siri, on the other hand, misunderstood two questions. Lastly, Alexa only misunderstood one.

Google Assistant was the top performer in four of the five categories. But it fell short of Siri in the Command category again. “Siri continues to prove more useful with phone-related functions like calling, texting, emailing, calendar and music. Both Siri and Google Assistant far outperformed Alexa in the Command section,” the findings showed.

Alexa lives on a third-party app. It can send voice messages and call other Alexa devices. But it cannot send text messages, emails, or initiate a phone call.

The largest disparity was Google’s performance in the Commerce category. It correctly answered 92 percent vs Siri at 68 percent, and Alexa at 71 percent. Conventional wisdom suggests that Alexa would be best-suited for commerce questions. However, Google Assistant correctly answered more questions about product and service information and where to buy certain items.

With Inputs from IANS

