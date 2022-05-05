comscore Google Assistant can help you change your stolen passwords
Google Assistant can now help you change your stolen passwords on Chrome

Google Assistant will now remind users if a password that they are using has been spotted in a breach. It will also help them replace it automatically.

Image: Pixabay

Google, at its annual developers’ conference last year, had announced a special feature for Chrome’s built-in password manager that would enable users to check if they have been exposed to data breaches online. In addition to this, the feature would show the compromised passwords and help users replace them automatically using Google Assistant. Furthermore, the feature would also show reused and weak passwords to users that need to be replaced. Now, almost a year later, Google has finally started rolling out this feature to its users across the globe. Also Read - Fitbit lawsuit claims most of its smartwatches, trackers are burn hazards

Screenshots of the feature shared by tipster Max Weinbach gives us a glimpse of the feature’s interface. Android Police notes that the Chrome web browser will show prompt users to change a compromised password then they log into a site whose password has been compromised. The dialog box will show the message — “Chrome found password you just used in a data breach. Your Google Assistant can change your password automatically.” This message is followed by a Google Assistant button labelled ‘Change Automatically’ that will enable users to change the password with the press of a button. Also Read - How to remove your phone number from Google Search

The following screen will take users to their device accounts with Google Assistant asking for users’ permission to change the password. Once users have granted Google Assistant the requisite permission, they will be taken to the affected website to set up a new password for the account. Here, users will get two options — either will be able to type in your own password or they can let the built-in password manager suggest a password. Also Read - Google Chrome users beware! Billions of users under high threat due to multiple flaws

There is one caveat though. The publication notes that this feature doesn’t support all the website just yet. Also, Google hasn’t published requirements for website that will enable them to support this feature. We can only assume that Google is planning to roll out this feature slowly and that it should arrive on other websites globally soon.

Separately, Google Assistant’s settings have also added support for ‘Your Vehicles’ parking feature. The settings not only enable users to add or remove a car but also use a nickname for their vehicles among other things.

  • Published Date: May 5, 2022 12:42 PM IST

