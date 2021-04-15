Google Assistant can now locate your iPhone, gets more smart features

The Google Assistant can do so many things these days but the one function where it falters is the ability to locate an iPhone. The Assistant can locate your Android device but the same doesn’t work on iPhones – thanks to Apple’s walled-garden approach to its iOS devices. It seems that Google and Apple have figured out a solution, which now gives Google Assistant the ability to locate your iPhone. Also Read - Latest Android 12 leak shows tons of never seen before features; here's a look

The feature is coming to Google Assistant soon and will work the same way as Apple’s “Find My” feature. Users will need to give the command, “Hey Google, find my phone”, via a smart home device. The Assistant will trigger an audio notification on your iPhone via an iOS Critical Alert. The iOS critical alert can notify even if the iPhone is in DND mode or silent mode. Also Read - Google Chrome 90 update now available: What’s new

Google Assistant gets new features

Apart from finding you iPhone, the Google Assistant can also help you order food from your favourite restaurant. “To make online food orders even easier, Assistant can now help you complete your purchase in only a few steps powered by Duplex on the web. To get started, you’ll need to first search for a restaurant near you from the Google App on Android and select “Order Online” or “Order Pickup,”” says Google. Also Read - In Pics: Google Pixel Watch renders leaked online; here's what it looks like

“When you finish your online takeout order from a restaurant we partner with and click “check out,” Assistant will automatically navigate the site and fill out your contact and payment details saved in Google Pay and synced to Chrome Autofill,” adds Google on its blog. The feature will initially be available in the United States.

Google has also added Assistant Routine, which “make it easy to automatically perform multiple actions at once with a single command.” Users need to head to the overview screen for Routines in the Google Home app or Assistant Settings and click the “Add to Home Screen” icon in the top app bar.

You can also use Sunrise and Sunset routines for your smart home devices. As Google says, you can program Google to turn off lights and turn on sprinklers as soon as sun rises. Additionally, you can also ask Google about the Oscars this year and check out predictions or where will the event take place.