Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart, gets deep integration with Chrome OS

Google Assistant, since it was introduced in 2016, has been gaining new features that help everyday users. The search giant last year added support for Duplex, which allows users to make reservations through a human-sounding robot voice. It also does things like showing weather, playing news brief and picking up calls with the CallScreen feature. Now, Google is adding some more features that would appeal to a lot of users in the stateside. Google is now simplifying the way you shop for groceries with Assistant and has now integrated it into Chrome OS.

Google Assistant is getting support for Walmart in the US where users can simply say the word to shop for groceries. The feature called Walmart Voice Order is being developed by the retail giant in collaboration with Google. Customers can start shopping by saying the phrase, “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and then start adding their items directly to their Walmart grocery cart. Walmart is tapping into its own machine learning algorithms to ensure it accurately identifies the items customers ask for and using information from their prior purchases.

With Google Assistant now available on more than a billion devices, including Android smartphones, Apple iPhone, Smart Displays, smartwatches and more, customers will be build the grocery cart from either of these devices. “We know when using voice technology, customers like to add items to their cart one at a time over a few days – not complete their shopping for the week all at once. So, this capability aligns with the way customers shop,” Walmart said in a statement.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Apart from bringing new features to Google Assistant, Google is also beginning to more deeply integrate it into Chromebooks. According to ChromeUnboxed, now when Chrome OS users look for something on the search bar, Google will pop up a contextual Assistant button within the results. Google Assistant has also gained the voice of singer John Legend in the US. Google is hosting I/O 2019 from May 7 and at the developer event, it is expected to reveal more Google Assistant features.