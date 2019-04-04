comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart, gets deep integration with Chrome OS
News

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart, gets deep integration with Chrome OS

News

Google Assistant is expected to get number of new features at I/O 2019 next month.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 4:09 PM IST
Google Assistant announcement main

Google Assistant, since it was introduced in 2016, has been gaining new features that help everyday users. The search giant last year added support for Duplex, which allows users to make reservations through a human-sounding robot voice. It also does things like showing weather, playing news brief and picking up calls with the CallScreen feature. Now, Google is adding some more features that would appeal to a lot of users in the stateside. Google is now simplifying the way you shop for groceries with Assistant and has now integrated it into Chrome OS.

Google Assistant is getting support for Walmart in the US where users can simply say the word to shop for groceries. The feature called Walmart Voice Order is being developed by the retail giant in collaboration with Google. Customers can start shopping by saying the phrase, “Hey Google, talk to Walmart” and then start adding their items directly to their Walmart grocery cart. Walmart is tapping into its own machine learning algorithms to ensure it accurately identifies the items customers ask for and using information from their prior purchases.

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

Also Read

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

With Google Assistant now available on more than a billion devices, including Android smartphones, Apple iPhone, Smart Displays, smartwatches and more, customers will be build the grocery cart from either of these devices. “We know when using voice technology, customers like to add items to their cart one at a time over a few days – not complete their shopping for the week all at once. So, this capability aligns with the way customers shop,” Walmart said in a statement.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Apart from bringing new features to Google Assistant, Google is also beginning to more deeply integrate it into Chromebooks. According to ChromeUnboxed, now when Chrome OS users look for something on the search bar, Google will pop up a contextual Assistant button within the results. Google Assistant has also gained the voice of singer John Legend in the US. Google is hosting I/O 2019 from May 7 and at the developer event, it is expected to reveal more Google Assistant features.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 4:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India
News
Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India
How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

Gaming

How to play PUBG Mobile on your PC

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

News

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

News

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

News

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

MIT announces that it is cutting ties with Huawei over Federal investigations

Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

News

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart
Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

News

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone
Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review
Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now

How To

Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now
Android Q Beta 2 released; here is everything new from isolated storage to bubbles

News

Android Q Beta 2 released; here is everything new from isolated storage to bubbles

हिंदी समाचार

14,500 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Vu का 32-इंच एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट TV

बैक में चार कैमरे और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ दिखाई दिया Motorola का नया स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Oppo K1: तीनों में कौन है दमदार

पूर्व बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मयूरी कांगो बनीं गूगल इंडिया की इंडस्ट्री हेड

Realme यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, सभी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगी एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

News

MIT announces that it is cutting ties with Huawei over Federal investigations
News
MIT announces that it is cutting ties with Huawei over Federal investigations
Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India

News

Internet groups claim that telecom operators are blocking Reddit and Telegram in India
Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart

News

Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart
Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

News

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000
Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify

News

Xiaomi India launches 'MI Recycle' in partnership with Cashify