Google Assistant can now read web pages to you

Google is continuously working on adding new features to its in-house digital assistant, Google Assistant. Most of the improvements focus on under-the-hood without any official announcements. However, ones in a while, something significant comes up that is highlighted online. As per the latest announcement, Google has just added a new feature to its Assistant. As part of the new feature, Google Assistant can read aloud web articles from the browser with the help of neural networks. One just needs to ask the Assistant to read the article on their Android smartphone. It is interesting to note that the browser will also auto-scroll the article to help the user keep up with the text.

Google Assistant can now read web pages; details

As per the announcement, Google revealed some additional details about this new feature. Taking a closer look, users can also adjust the reading speed to make the experience as comfortable as possible. Users just need to say “Hey Google, read it”, or “Hey Google, read this page”. One can also choose from multiple reading voices as per their preference. The company highlighted that Google Assistant will read the article with expression and natural voices.

Google wants to offer users the same rhythm and intonation to emulate the real world. It will also offer a pause button with a seek bar along with rewind or forward by 10 seconds buttons. Google Assistant is capable of reading aloud in 42 languages if the article is not in the native languages. Users can use the translation menu to select the language of their choice. The digital assistant will automatically translate all the articles in the selected language.

Google highlighted that websites don’t need to make any special changes to enable this feature. Webmasters can also use the “nopagereadaloud tag” if they don’t want to support this feature. Website developers can also add this feature on their mobile app with the help of Actions. The company will start rolling out the feature to devices running Android 5.0 or later.