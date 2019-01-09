Lenovo Smart Clock to Whirlpool KitchenAid Smart Display: Top Google Assistant devices announced at CES 2019

At CES 2019, the most common trend has been the urge to turn anything and everything smart. Like last year, Google has one of the most prominent presence at CES this year with a huge booth right in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Google is using the CES showfloor as a platform to introduce new Google Assistant-powered devices. The search giant is introducing a preview of Google Assistant Connect, new smart clock and smart display from Lenovo, Assistant enabled TVs from Samsung and other smart home devices. Here is a look at top devices with Google Assistant announced at CES 2019.

Google Assistant Connect Preview

One of the big announcements at CES 2019 from Google is the preview of Google Assistant Connect, a platform that is meant to support device manufacturers to bring the voice assistant to their product. Google says Connect uses the existing smart home platform to expand to new device types while device setup and discovery simple for the end user. The Connect platform will allow Google to bring more devices with its digital assistant to the market in an affordable and easy to implement manner.

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant

At CES 2019, Lenovo is introducing a new Smart Clock, which is basically a display with Google Assistant built-in. It features a 4-inch touchscreen and users will see alarm suggestions based on their daily routines and gently wake up by automatically adjusting screen brightness and animations displayed on it. The Smart Clock can be described as a nimble version of the Smart Displays that were launched last year. It will be available for $79 during Spring in the US.

Whirlpool KitchenAid Smart Display

Whirlpool has previewed the new KitchenAid Smart Display powered by Google Assistant, which acts as a guide by offering cooking recipes from Yummly while also controlling your smart home devices. It features a 10-inch display and is water resistant. The device is almost identical to Google’s own Home Hub but is designed to stay in the kitchen counter than in the living room.

Google Assistant meets new categories

Google Assistant is coming to new devices and appliances like Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi programmable pressure cooker, Sub Zero’s refrigerator and wine storage, Wolf E-series and M-series ovens, dishwashers from Cove and U by Moen shower. Assistant can also be found inside Rheem’s Econet Smart Thermostat and Cor 7C thermostat by Carrier. Google Assistant can be found inside McAfee’s Secure Home Platform and water leak sensors such as LeakSmart Leak and Flood Protection and Flo by Moen. eMotorWorks JuiceBox Level 2 and SolarEdge’s EV Charging Solar Inverter.