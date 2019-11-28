comscore Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language
Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Google Assistant for Android TV now also offers support for the Hindi language. Here's everything you need to know.

  Published: November 28, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Last year, Google Assistant was updated with support for the Hindi language. Now, Google Assistant for Android TV also offers support for the same language. In September this year, Google revealed that Hindi has become the second most used Google Assistant language globally after English. Android is the most popular mobile OS in the world, and with India being a key mobile phone market, Google is putting its efforts to support the national language.

Apart from the Hindi language, the Google Assistant on your Android TV can also talk in eight more languages. On Android TVs, the Google Assistant is available in English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian and Japanese. The list also includes Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, and Vietnamese. Google is expected to add support for more languages soon.

“On TVs that don’t run the Android TV operating system, available languages vary. LG TVs, the Google Assistant is available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish. On all other TVs, the Google Assistant is only available in English,” Google said.

Google Assistant, the defacto virtual assistant from Google is now present on most of the Google devices in the market. These devices include Android-powered smartphones, smart televisions, smart speakers, connected cars, laptops, and even more.

The digital assistant is present all around us and it has progressively improved to be more helpful and capable. Google has introduced new features to the Assistant like a clockwork. The company also showcased a number of upcoming Assistant features that are likely to be Pixel 4 exclusive at launch.

Besides, just recently, Google launched its latest smart in India. Google Nest Mini will be available in India via Flipkart at Rs 4,499 and is available in two colors: chalk and charcoal. The central brain of Nest Mini is Google Assistant and the search giant says it is faster than ever. Google Assistant supports two voices in English in India. Like Echo Dot, it also supports Hindi as these companies try to tap into non-English speaking customers.

