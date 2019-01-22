comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Assistant may be the next in line to get 'Dark Mode': Report
News

Google Assistant may be the next in line to get 'Dark Mode': Report

News

The dark theme was spotted in a recent beta version of Google app.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 5:07 PM IST
google-assistant-dark

Image Credit: 9to5Google

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that of all the features that Google’s Android Q release is expected to come with, ‘Dark Mode’ is easily the one that people are looking forward to the most. Last week, the folks at XDA Developers managed to get their hands on an early build of Q, which all but confirmed that the upcoming version of the popular mobile OS would come with a dark theme. Not just that, over the past few months, Google has updated many of its apps and services with dark themes, in order to make them compatible with the new Android release. It seems, the next product to ‘go’ dark is none other than Google Assistant.

As noted by 9to5Google, the latest beta version of Google app, which started rolling out recently, features cards with black colored background and white text. This is shown either when the ‘Battery Saver’ feature is turned on, or if the ‘Night Mode’ feature under the OS’ developer options is set to ‘Always On’. The beta app (version 9.5) features black colored cards for all sorts of Google Assistant results, ranging from weather to flight statuses. The results for full search queries and answer history are also shown with black background, provided either of the two settings mentioned above is enabled.

Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

Also Read

Google Chrome set to get dark theme with Android Q

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Even though the dark transformation of Google Assistant is still not done, it just goes on to show that Google plans to eventually give all of its services (which of course, include Android as well) a dark theme. It remains to be seen how long it will take for ‘Dark Mode’ to be rolled out to stable versions of Google Assistant.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 5:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
thumb-img
News
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

News

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
A look at future trends of TV market in India

Features

A look at future trends of TV market in India
5 top smartphone deals on Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale

Deals

5 top smartphone deals on Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

News

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone
WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope

News

WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope

हिंदी समाचार

मोटोरोला द्वारा फाइल किए पेटेंट में दिखाई दिया फोल्डिंग डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT स्मार्टफोन की AnTuTu लिस्टिंग से पता चली स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन को मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

केवल 70 रुपये की डाउनपेमेंट के साथ ऐसे घर ले जाएं Oppo R17 Pro

Honor V20 Moschino Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
News
Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report
PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India

News

PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

News

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow

News

Meizu teaser hints at the unveiling of world's first 'holeless phone' tomorrow