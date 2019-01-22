Google Assistant may be the next in line to get 'Dark Mode': Report

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that of all the features that Google’s Android Q release is expected to come with, ‘Dark Mode’ is easily the one that people are looking forward to the most. Last week, the folks at XDA Developers managed to get their hands on an early build of Q, which all but confirmed that the upcoming version of the popular mobile OS would come with a dark theme. Not just that, over the past few months, Google has updated many of its apps and services with dark themes, in order to make them compatible with the new Android release. It seems, the next product to ‘go’ dark is none other than Google Assistant.

As noted by 9to5Google, the latest beta version of Google app, which started rolling out recently, features cards with black colored background and white text. This is shown either when the ‘Battery Saver’ feature is turned on, or if the ‘Night Mode’ feature under the OS’ developer options is set to ‘Always On’. The beta app (version 9.5) features black colored cards for all sorts of Google Assistant results, ranging from weather to flight statuses. The results for full search queries and answer history are also shown with black background, provided either of the two settings mentioned above is enabled.

Even though the dark transformation of Google Assistant is still not done, it just goes on to show that Google plans to eventually give all of its services (which of course, include Android as well) a dark theme. It remains to be seen how long it will take for ‘Dark Mode’ to be rolled out to stable versions of Google Assistant.