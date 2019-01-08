comscore
Google Assistant may soon be available on 1 billion devices

Google Assistant is now available in nearly 30 languages and 80 countries.

Google’s virtual voice assistant seems to be gradually climbing the ladder of success. The maker of voice command-powered devices announced via its blog post that over the past few years, the users of Google Assistant have grown over four times. The company predicts that by the end of this month, its virtual assistant should be available on one billion devices, including smartphones, smart speakers, headphones and other devices. Earlier, Google revealed that Assistant was available on 500 million devices.

Google Assistant reportedly got a global update for 2019 and now, it is available in nearly 30 languages and 80 countries. In 2017, the virtual assistant supported eight languages and was available in 14 countries only. It is also multilingual, so now, one can speaker more than one language to it anywhere at home. The Assistant is also now compatible with over 10,000 smart home devices from over 1,600 brands, as per the company. Google says, “the number of smart devices that have been connected to the Google Assistant increased more than 600 percent over the last year.”

As for the updated features, one can now book a ride service and even buy movie tickets from Fandango with the help of the Assistant. Other features include natural conversation, multiple voice settings, and more smart home compatibility. The inclusion of some AI advancements has also helped enhance Assistant’s voice capabilities. Now, Google can develop new voices in just a few weeks, and improve pitch, pace, and pauses for more human-like and natural sounding conversations. Notably, the Google Assistant is now available in eight different voices, including Australian and British accents.

