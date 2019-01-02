Google Assistant now supports charity donations on Google Home and Android

Google Assistant, the digital assistant from Google, has been picking up new features and use cases as it aims to challenge Amazon Alexa and Apple’s Siri in the digital assistant race. One new feature added to the digital assistant to make charitable contributions. Google added a built-in feature to make donations to charitable organizations on Play Store early this month. It also silently added an even simpler way to make contributions with just your voice on all smart devices and Android devices that support Google Assistant.

“Hey Google, donate to charity” or “Ok Google, make a donation” voice command begins the process of contribution. Assistant will then ask you to name the organization and then suggests donating the average amount of $10. Google Assistant users have the option to customize the amount or specify all that information at the beginning of the command. “Hey Google, donate $10 to Red Cross” will immediately take users to the confirmation stage with “Donate now” or a “Yes” command required to finalize the contribution. A summary later offers precise details of the transaction, reports 9to5Google.

The details include official name of the charity, which gives details of the right local organization associated with charity. Users also have option to change the payment method with which they will be charged and Google notes in fineprint that “Nonprofits are not endorsed by Google. Your donation will go to Network for Good (NFG), a US nonprofit donor advised fund, which makes grants to recommended charities NFG takes exclusive legal control of donations, and will appear on your receipt.”

In order to make such a donation, Google Assistant Payments must be enabled with provisions for making reservations and other purchases on your account. This can be done by heading to “Payments” in the “Personal info” tab of Assistant settings. There users have option to add a credit or debit card, delivery address and approval methods like password and fingerprint. This Action on Google works across Android devices and Google Home smart speakers. On smart speakers, the transaction needs to be confirmed on your phone first. Donations on Assistant began appearing in early December and now, both Play Store donations and Assistant donations appear in Google Search during distress in addition to YouTube Giving as a fundraising option.