comscore Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report
News

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

News

Google's virtual assistant on Pixel 4 will reportedly help handle calls while you're on hold. Moreover, the assistant will also inform you when the person on the other end of the call is available.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 2:45 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL (14)

(Representational image/ Photo: Google Pixel 3 XL)

New details about the upcoming Google Pixel 4 series have surfaced on the web. A fresh report claims that Google’s virtual assistant on Pixel 4 will help handle calls while you’re on hold. Moreover, the assistant will also inform you when the person on the other end of the call is available. For this, you will only be required to tap a button to ignore the annoying music when you’re put on hold.

You can then “take your attention away from the call, and Assistant will let you know when there’s an actual human back on the other end of the call,” 9to5Google  reports. This feature suggests that Google Assistant’s ability to handle phone calls will not just be limited to making reservations. The search giant’s Duplex essentially enables Google Assistant to call businesses and make appointments for on your behalf. Google’s Duplex implements AI, machine learning as well as text to speech technologies.

Google Pixel 4 camera features leak: may sport better wide-angle selfies, Live HDR, Audio Zoom

Also Read

Google Pixel 4 camera features leak: may sport better wide-angle selfies, Live HDR, Audio Zoom

At the moment, it is unknown whether the new feature will be available on more smartphones. Although earlier this year, Google expanded the reach of Duplex to more Android phones. “We’re told the feature is still relatively early in development. so it’s likely that some aspects could change before launch, ” the cited source reported. Besides, the Google Pixel 4 is said to feature a 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Reports also suggest that the phone will either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module. There is also a possibility where we may see both. The bottom edge of the phone may feature two external speakers with a USB-C port in between. The upcoming Pixel phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Google Pixel 4 will run on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website
News
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website
Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

News

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G

News

Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

News

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Most Popular

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

News

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report
Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

News

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets Android 10 via custom ROM
Google Pixel 4 camera features leak hinting at multiple features

News

Google Pixel 4 camera features leak hinting at multiple features
Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more

News

Google Pixel 4 to sport improved Night Sight mode and more

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Indian Festival : अमेजन ने अपने अनुअल ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल सेल की घोषणा की

Samsung Galaxy A50s भारत में 11 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 भारत में 17 सितबंर को होगा लॉन्च

Google Pixel 4 के कैमरा फीचर्स हुए लीक, वीडियो जूम फीचर, लाइव HDR समेत ये होंगी खूबियां

OnePlus TV को कंपनी ने एक बार फिर किया टीज, दिखाया Kevlar फिनिश वाला बैक पैनल


News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website
News
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 listed on India website
Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

News

Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report
Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G

News

Honor V30 to be the first to sport Kirin 990 SoC with 5G
Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app

News

Google will let Pixel users customize their device with Pixel Themes app
Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched

News

Honor PocketVision, AI-powered app for the visually impaired launched