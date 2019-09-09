Google Assistant on Pixel 4 will help ignore call hold music: Report

New details about the upcoming Google Pixel 4 series have surfaced on the web. A fresh report claims that Google’s virtual assistant on Pixel 4 will help handle calls while you’re on hold. Moreover, the assistant will also inform you when the person on the other end of the call is available. For this, you will only be required to tap a button to ignore the annoying music when you’re put on hold.

You can then “take your attention away from the call, and Assistant will let you know when there’s an actual human back on the other end of the call,” 9to5Google reports. This feature suggests that Google Assistant’s ability to handle phone calls will not just be limited to making reservations. The search giant’s Duplex essentially enables Google Assistant to call businesses and make appointments for on your behalf. Google’s Duplex implements AI, machine learning as well as text to speech technologies.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the new feature will be available on more smartphones. Although earlier this year, Google expanded the reach of Duplex to more Android phones. “We’re told the feature is still relatively early in development. so it’s likely that some aspects could change before launch, ” the cited source reported. Besides, the Google Pixel 4 is said to feature a 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Reports also suggest that the phone will either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module. There is also a possibility where we may see both. The bottom edge of the phone may feature two external speakers with a USB-C port in between. The upcoming Pixel phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset. The Google Pixel 4 will run on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.