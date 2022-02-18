comscore Google Assistant fails to understand basic commands, issue now fixed
News

Google Assistant responds 'Sorry, I don't understand' to basic commands; issue now fixed

News

The glitch was spotted by Droid-Life on several smart home devices. These devices include Philips Hue lights and Eufy cameras. However, it worked fine for the Nest cameras.

google assistant

Image: Pixabay

Google Assistant is reportedly facing a performance issue where it is responding “Sorry, I didn’t understand” to a lot of commands, sometimes even basic ones. As reported by several users on Reddit, Google support forums, and the Google Nest Community forums in the past 48 hours, Google Assistant on both smart speakers and smartphones is facing this problem. The glitch was spotted by Droid-Life on several smart home devices. These devices include Philips Hue lights and Eufy cameras. However, it worked fine for the Nest cameras. Also Read - Flipkart launches 45-minute grocery delivery service: Check details

Notably, Google has now acknowledged this error and this issue has now been fixed for several users. It will be sorted for others soon. Also Read - Snapchat will soon let you ditch your old, embarrassing username from yesteryears

Due to this error, once the “Sorry” response is given by the assistant, many users reported that some devices give a follow-up list of alternate commands that the user can try. The suggestions also appeared on the screen of the device and explained that the Assistant was still able to hear the user perfectly well. Some users even reported that they saw glitches including “device not set up yet” that later Google explained was the result of a “limited experiment.” Also Read - Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch; Tipped to come with 64MP triple camera

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the history of its Google Assistant that showed constant failures for various commands. In case, you are still facing a similar issue, chances are you will soon get it fixed.

Notably, as per the updated report, the issue has now been fixed. Going by a report by 9To5Google, a Google spokesperson said, “We’re aware that there was an issue impacting Assistant-powered devices. It has been fixed and the Assistant is working as it previously did.”

For the unversed, Google Assistant’s Guest mode now supports nine additional languages like Hindi, Danish, Indonesian, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Thai and Mandarin (Taiwan). As of now, it supports English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese and Korean.

  Published Date: February 18, 2022 11:29 AM IST

Best Sellers