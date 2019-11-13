comscore Google Assistant seems to be responding to “Ok Boomer”
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Assistant seems to be responding to 'Ok Boomer' command
News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to 'Ok Boomer' command

News

Ok Boomer term has gone viral on the internet while turning into a new catchphrase for Generation Z. Generation Z is using this term to dismiss or mock the narrow-minded, outdated, negative, and condescending attitude of older people.

  • Published: November 13, 2019 4:47 PM IST
google assistant

It looks like Google Assistant powered-devices are responding to a new voice command. The supposed voice command is the latest internet slang “Ok Boomer”. For context, this term has gone viral on the internet while turning into a new catchphrase for Generation Z. This term pokes fun at the baby boomer generation. For the uninitiated, the baby boomer generation refers to people born between 1946 and 1964. Generation Z is using this term to dismiss or mock the narrow-minded, outdated, negative, and condescending attitude of older people. The term has also turned into a popular meme online.

Google Assistant commands

Getting back to the new Google Assistant command, a number of users on Reddit and YouTube observed this behavior. Taking a closer look, multiple reports indicated that Google Assistant is responding to “Ok Boomer”, and “Hey Boomer”. This is likely on brand for Google to be on top of the internet culture. However, there is an obvious yet hidden problem present in the case. To begin with, Google has not rolled out any new Assistant hot words. As per a report from Forbes, Google clarified that this is likely a false alarm.

Watch: How to Play YouTube Videos in Background

A spokesperson confirmed that Assistant-powered device is likely triggering due to an error in interpretation. This means the digital assistant is interpreting Ok Boomer as Ok Google and Hey Boomer as Hey Google. The incorrect interpretation is likely happening because of ambient noise or words in the background.

Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp audio and video calls

Also Read

Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp audio and video calls

Google did clarify that it has some algorithmic rules in place to stop accidental activation. However, both Google and Boomer contain a similar “oo” sound. This similarity makes it difficult for the algorithm to differentiate. Reports also highlighted other hot words like “egg noodle” and “poodle” that activate Google Assistant. The company is continuously working on improving its voice detection and interpretation algorithms with the help of machine learning.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report
Laptops
Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report
Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer
Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more
Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

News

Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs
Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites

News

Google Chrome will soon identify and label slow loading websites
ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite

News

ColorOS 7 India launch set for November 26; Oppo sends invite

हिंदी समाचार

blurams ने भारत में लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट सिक्योरिटी कैमरा

Sennheiser ने ब्लूटुथ इन-ईयर हेडफोन IE 80S BT को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Best Phone Under Rs. 10000 : 10 हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन्स

Tata Nexon इलेक्ट्रिक कार भारत में 15 से 17 लाख रुपये के बीत 16 दिसंबर को होगी लॉन्च!

Reliance Jio यूजर्स वैलिडिटी और बैलेंस ऐसे करें चेक

News

Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench
News
Vivo S5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC listed on Geekbench
Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer

News

Google Assistant seems to be responding to Ok Boomer
Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A20, A10s and J7 Prime 2 get November security update
Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar

News

Facebook changes settings to let users customize the shortcuts bar
Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

News

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more