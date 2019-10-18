comscore Google Assistant bug could keep phone screen awake indefinitely
Google Assistant: This bug could keep your phone screen awake until the battery dies

The digital assistant is present all around us and it has progressively improved to be more helpful and capable. Google has introduced new features to the Assistant like a clockwork.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 9:58 AM IST
Source: Reddit

Google Assistant, the defacto virtual assistant from Google is now present on most of the Google devices in the market. These devices include Android-powered smartphones, smart televisions, smart speakers, connected cars, laptops, and even more. The digital assistant is present all around us and it has progressively improved to be more helpful and capable. Google has introduced new features to the Assistant like a clockwork. The company also showcased a number of upcoming Assistant features that are likely to be Pixel 4 exclusive at launch.

Google Assistant bug details

As per a new report from Android Police, a new Google Assistant bug has surfaced online. The report highlights the rare chance when Google Assistant does not work or accidentally triggers. Accidental triggers are rare but can happen to people with multiple Google Assistant-powered devices and smart devices. Digging deeper, it is related to “Ok Google”, the hotword used to trigger assistant on all Assistant-powered devices. The report went on to showcase a scenario where a Google Pixel 3 accidentally triggered when the user gave a command to their Google Home. However, the smartphone continued to listen long after the request was long completed.

It went on to highlight that this bug was not limited to smartphones. Instead, users spotted a similar issue on Google Pixel Slate. These devices likely struck in the “activated” mode. The bug was initially reported on the Assistant forum back in September. As part of the post, a user shared a similar scenario where his Google Pixel smartphone was stuck in active mode.

Xbox One now works with Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals

Also Read

Xbox One now works with Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals

Another report shared a similar bug with OnePlus 6T with other complaints on Google Pixel subreddit. It is worth noting that someone posted a similar complaint all the way back in February 2019. The report also stated that most users were able to catch the issue and manually put their device to sleep. However, it is likely that if unchecked, this bug can drain the device of battery. It could also lead to screen burn-in on OLED screens. Last but not least, the bug is not constantly reoccurring on any particular phrase or situation.

