comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

News

You can now ask the Google Assistant to read bedtime stories to your kids. You will be able to hear the famous tales from the Panchtantra or other books.

  • Published: April 27, 2019 12:57 PM IST
google-assistant

There is good news for parents. If you are not particularly good at reading bedtime stories to your kids, just ask the Google Assistant on your phone to do so and you will be able to hear the famous tales from the Panchtantra or other books.

Whether you have an Android or an iOS phone, every time you say “Hey Google, tell me a story”, the Assistant tells you a tale. If you hear the “Truth Will Never Die” one day, it could be “Don’t be Greedy” next time, or “Don’t Trust Anybody” at some other time.

Google introduced the “Tell Me a Story” feature in English in India, Australia, Britain and the US on Thursday. “You’ll need to have the latest version of Google Play Books for Android or iOS installed to listen to all of these great stories,” Eric Liu, Product Manager, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post.

“Whether you’re on the way to school drop-off or waiting for soccer practice to start, you can hear stories like ‘Let’s Be Firefighters!’ (Blaze and the Monster Machines), ‘Robot Rampage’ (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and more,” Liu added. The feature was first introduced in 2018, however, it was only made available on Google Home, TechCrunch reported.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers
5 paid Android games that are free right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free right now

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
5 paid Android games that are free right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free right now
How to turn yourself into an Avengers GIF

How To

How to turn yourself into an Avengers GIF
Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Vivo Y17 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Google Fit app now available on iOS

News

Google Fit app now available on iOS

हिंदी समाचार

भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में तेजी से बढ़ता ब्रांड बना Vivo

Samsung Galaxy A70 को प्री ऑर्डर करने पर मिल रही है ये डील

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Snapdragon 855 चिपसेट से लैस फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

Amazon Daily Quiz 27 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीतें Blaupunkt Party Speaker

Air India Server Down : तकनीकी खामी के बाद एयर इंडिया ने हाथ से लिखे बोर्डिंग पास किए जारी

News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
News
Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook

News

3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook
Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

News

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business
Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked
Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA