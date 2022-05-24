Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome

Google has just updated its Services for the month of May. The newest version of the Google Play services update is version 22.18. The update brings a host of bug fixes and also adds an interesting feature to its sleeve. With the new update, the Password Checkup tool on Chrome has gotten even better and will alert you if your password is compromised on any of the supported sites with the help of Google Assistant. Additionally, it will help you secure your saved passwords. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch will have an LTE version, Exynos chipset, and will ship with a USB-C charging cable

Google Assistant will now alert you if a website is a threat to your passwords

The new update has brought a feature that will alert you if there’s any threat to your password. According to Google, the updated version of Password Checkup on Android will let users check their saved credentials for security vulnerabilities and offer a list of actions to improve the security. On top of this, the Google Assistant will now send you an alert when browsing on a deceptive site for which you’d saved a password earlier. It will then help you automatically generate a new password for that website and help curb security vulnerabilities. Notably, this will only work on Android phones, as the assistant has direct access to an Android phone. Also Read - Google’s Android 11 installed on 28.3% smartphones: Report

In addition to this, Google has also brought several bug fixes with the Play services update. The fixes come for phones, tablets, Auto, TVs, and Wear OS devices. These fixes are related to system/account management and utilities. There are also bug fixes for diagnostics-related services. On top of it, there’s a slight design improvement to the Google Help app. Also Read - Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Apart from the Play services update, Google has also rolled out the Google Play Store v30.3 update. One notable feature that the update brings is “Play-as-you-download,” which will let you download apps in the background while you play games. Other features of the update include Play Pass and Play Points programs for Google Play Billing. The new update also adds features to help you find and discover new apps and games. With the new update, the Play Store is said to be more optimized offering faster and more reliable download and installation of apps.