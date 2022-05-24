comscore Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Assistant Will Now Help You Secure Your Passwords On Chrome
News

Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome

News

Google Assistant will now send you an alert when browsing on a deceptive site for which you'd saved a password earlier and will help you auto-generate new passwords.

Google Assistant

Google has just updated its Services for the month of May. The newest version of the Google Play services update is version 22.18. The update brings a host of bug fixes and also adds an interesting feature to its sleeve. With the new update, the Password Checkup tool on Chrome has gotten even better and will alert you if your password is compromised on any of the supported sites with the help of Google Assistant. Additionally, it will help you secure your saved passwords. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch will have an LTE version, Exynos chipset, and will ship with a USB-C charging cable

Google Assistant will now alert you if a website is a threat to your passwords

The new update has brought a feature that will alert you if there’s any threat to your password. According to Google, the updated version of Password Checkup on Android will let users check their saved credentials for security vulnerabilities and offer a list of actions to improve the security. On top of this, the Google Assistant will now send you an alert when browsing on a deceptive site for which you’d saved a password earlier. It will then help you automatically generate a new password for that website and help curb security vulnerabilities. Notably, this will only work on Android phones, as the assistant has direct access to an Android phone. Also Read - Google’s Android 11 installed on 28.3% smartphones: Report

In addition to this, Google has also brought several bug fixes with the Play services update. The fixes come for phones, tablets, Auto, TVs, and Wear OS devices. These fixes are related to system/account management and utilities. There are also bug fixes for diagnostics-related services. On top of it, there’s a slight design improvement to the Google Help app. Also Read - Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Apart from the Play services update, Google has also rolled out the Google Play Store v30.3 update. One notable feature that the update brings is “Play-as-you-download,” which will let you download apps in the background while you play games. Other features of the update include Play Pass and Play Points programs for Google Play Billing. The new update also adds features to help you find and discover new apps and games. With the new update, the Play Store is said to be more optimized offering faster and more reliable download and installation of apps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2022 6:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 24, 2022 6:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome
News
Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Apple, Samsung, and more phones

Photo Gallery

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Apple, Samsung, and more phones

LG OLED 2022 Smart TV series launched in India

Smart TVs

LG OLED 2022 Smart TV series launched in India

Krafton subsidiary introduces new game on Google Play Store, pre-registrations open

Gaming

Krafton subsidiary introduces new game on Google Play Store, pre-registrations open

Tesla to have self-driving cars on road by May 2023: Elon Musk

automobile

Tesla to have self-driving cars on road by May 2023: Elon Musk

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome

LG OLED 2022 Smart TV series launched in India

Realme C30 to launch in India

Jio, Airtel, Vi likely to hike tariff again this year

Krafton subsidiary introduces new game on Google Play Store, pre-registrations open

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Vs Apex Legends Mobile: मोड्स से लेकर फीचर तक, दोनों में हैं कई समानताएं

Redmi Note 11T Series हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Tesla Electric Car: टेस्ला की इलेक्ट्रिक कार ने पकड़ी आग, खिड़की तोड़कर बाहर निकला ड्राइवर

5G की रेस में Jio और Airtel आगे, Vodafone-Idea पर संदेह: रिपोर्ट

Amazon Fab Phones Fest आज से शुरू, फोन्स पर मिल रही 40 प्रतिशत तक की छूट

Latest Videos

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

News

Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details
Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

News

TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature
INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999