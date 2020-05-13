Google Assistant does a great job of showing you what is going around your current location. When you’re at home, you are notified about the weather and local news. When in office, you can have a quick check at the traffic route back home and more. However, you could not manually check details of say, the weather around a saved location where you are currently not present. The only way this was possible until now is by having a chat with the voice bot, something not everyone is a fan of. Also Read - Google announces the closure of Play Music, to be replaced by YouTube Music

The new Google Assistant ‘Your Places’ button will change that. It is available on tap right in the first tab of Assistant’s Settings menu. This is where you can add your home and work locations. You may also add other frequent locations. The older UI showed users only the add and delete buttons here, However, the newer UI will add a few buttons here. These buttons will appear under each pinned location you have. They allow you to check the traffic and local weather for these places. Also Read - Google spotted testing iMessage-like emoji reactions for RCS-enabled Messages app

The new Google Assistant buttons will help you quickly access the traffic and weather information of these saved locations in seconds without having to deal with the voice assistant. The new feature is rolling out gradually for only some people for now. The phased rollout means you will likely still have to wait a few more days before the update comes to you. Also Read - Google Chrome creates a tool for websites to recommend videos to users

Google Chrome tool to allow video recommendations

In other news, Google’s Chrome browser is adding a new Media Feeds feature. This will let sites you visit recommend video content for you. For now, Google is providing an API for websites, which will allow them to link to this feature. In the case that a page supports Media Feeds, it will be able to inform the Chrome user of the existence of a feed and thus recommend content that it considers relevant. It should also be possible to offer something like “keep watching,” for example.