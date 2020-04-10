comscore Google bans Zoom for all its employees | BGR India
Google bans Zoom for all its employees because it does not meet 'security standards'

Google emailed all its employees that employees who had installed Zoom on their workstations, saying that they will not be able to use it and the company has deactivated it.

  • Published: April 10, 2020 2:31 PM IST
Google has banned currently popular video meeting app Zoom for its employees citing privacy and security concerns. The move is not surprising because Google itself has a popular enterprise tool called Meet (previously known as Hangouts Meet). As first reported by BuzzFeed News, Google emailed all its employees that employees who had installed Zoom on their workstations, saying that they will not be able to use it and the company has deactivated it. Also Read - Google launches braille keyboard for Android devices and it doesn't require additional hardware

“We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A स्मार्टफोन की पैकिंग लीक, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

It’s worth noting that Zoom has emerged as a leading third-party group video calling app during the COVID-19 pandemic but it is largely in news due to issues related to security. It’s been reported on several occasions that the app is prone to hacking. Other issues that has affected its credibility is exposed LinkedIn profiles, a malware-like installer for macOS and data-sharing with Facebook. Also Read - Samsung is partnering with Google to build a custom Exynos chipset

“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile,” added Google spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Google has started to improve its free video calling platform Duo. Recently, the app was updated to increase the group video user limit from 8 to 12 people into a single group call. The new 12-person limit compares to eight for house party, 32 for Apple’s FaceTime, 50 for Skype and Messenger, and 100 for Zoom’s free tier.

Additionally, Google announced the it has improved audio quality of Duo calls. The software major is using machine learning technology to achieve it. In a blogpost last week, the company noted that the Google Duo’s audio quality will be maintained with new technology WaveNetEQ.

