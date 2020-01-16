Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

For years, Facebook had been the top publisher of mobile apps. However, this year US-based search engine giant Google has, dethroned Facebook from the honour. The statistics only holds for the final quarter for the year though. According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, Google got close to 850 million downloads in the final quarter of 2019, compared to Facebook‘s nearly 800 million.

Nevertheless, Google still could not beat Facebook when it came to overall downloads for the year. Google managed about 2.3 billion downloads across its apps throughout the year. However, Facebook got almost 3 billion downloads in the same time frame.

Why does Facebook beat Google in overall downloads?

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger and TikTok were the top five most downloaded apps in the year 2019. Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has rights to four out of these five apps. Hence, the near-3 billion number for Facebooks downloads makes sense.

Surprisingly, ByteDance-owned video-sharing app TikTok was the world’s second-most downloaded app in 2019. According to the report, figures showed that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019. The app was installed nearly 220 million times, which represents a 24 percent increase over its install numbers the third quarter of the same year. Further, Sensor Tower’s report also stated that TikTok’s revenue grew by a massive 540 percent year-on-year in Q4 2019.

Other popular app statistics in 2019

Twitter, on the other hand, was last on 2019’s list of 20 most downloaded apps. The popular social media app has been beaten, at least in sheer download numbers even by apps like ShareIt, Likee and Helo.

Elsewhere, Disney+ was downloaded more than 30 million times in the fourth quarter of 2019 in the US, which is more than double of its next nearest competitor, TikTok. This shows how rapidly Disney+ was downloaded on multiple devices. In terms of revenue too, Disney+ grossed more than USD 50 million (over Rs 350 crore) in its first 30 days. The figures beat out other subscription video on demand (SVOD) rivals, like HBO NOW and Showtime.

(With inputs from IANS)