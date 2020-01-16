comscore Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads, TikTok second most downloaded app of the year
News

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads, TikTok second most downloaded app of the year

News

Google, however, remains on the second spot behind Facebook in the race for the publisher with most overall app downloads of 2019.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 5:49 PM IST
Google Facebook collage

For years, Facebook had been the top publisher of mobile apps. However, this year US-based search engine giant Google has, dethroned Facebook from the honour. The statistics only holds for the final quarter for the year though. According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, Google got close to 850 million downloads in the final quarter of 2019, compared to Facebook‘s nearly 800 million.

Related Stories


Nevertheless, Google still could not beat Facebook when it came to overall downloads for the year. Google managed about 2.3 billion downloads across its apps throughout the year. However, Facebook got almost 3 billion downloads in the same time frame.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

Why does Facebook beat Google in overall downloads?

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger and TikTok were the top five most downloaded apps in the year 2019. Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has rights to four out of these five apps. Hence, the near-3 billion number for Facebooks downloads makes sense.

Surprisingly, ByteDance-owned video-sharing app TikTok was the world’s second-most downloaded app in 2019. According to the report, figures showed that TikTok downloads reached an all-time high in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019. The app was installed nearly 220 million times, which represents a 24 percent increase over its install numbers the third quarter of the same year. Further, Sensor Tower’s report also stated that TikTok’s revenue grew by a massive 540 percent year-on-year in Q4 2019.

Other popular app statistics in 2019

Twitter, on the other hand, was last on 2019’s list of 20 most downloaded apps. The popular social media app has been beaten, at least in sheer download numbers even by apps like ShareIt, Likee and Helo.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions: Future never looked this practical

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions: Future never looked this practical

Elsewhere, Disney+ was downloaded more than 30 million times in the fourth quarter of 2019 in the US, which is more than double of its next nearest competitor, TikTok. This shows how rapidly Disney+ was downloaded on multiple devices. In terms of revenue too, Disney+ grossed more than USD 50 million (over Rs 350 crore) in its first 30 days. The figures beat out other subscription video on demand (SVOD) rivals, like HBO NOW and Showtime.

(With inputs from IANS)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 5:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support
News
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support
Sony PlayStation 5 could be revealed next month

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 could be revealed next month

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

News

Apple iPhone 12 series may sport 6GB RAM

Facebook will send you notifications for all third-party app login

News

Facebook will send you notifications for all third-party app login

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

News

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support
Facebook will send you notifications for all third-party app login

News

Facebook will send you notifications for all third-party app login
Google plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browser

News

Google plans to phase out third-party cookies from Chrome browser
Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet

News

Google acquires no-code app development platform AppSheet
Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months

News

Disney+ grosses nearly $100 million in its first 2 months

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Real public Sale : Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X समेत इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Trending Technology News Today : Jio, Airtel और Vodafone के 5G ट्रायल के लिए एप्लीकेशन देने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

गूगल इस साल मार्च से क्रोम ऐप्स को कहेगा गुडबाय

Tinder, Grindr और OkCupid जैसी डेटिंग ऐप्स लीक कर रही हैं यूजर्स का डाटा

Oppo F15 चार बैक कैमरों के साथ भारत में 19,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
News
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could launch in early February: Report
Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update out with January security patch
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

News

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support
Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Lava Z71 with Android 9 Pie, fingerprint sensor launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299