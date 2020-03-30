comscore Google begins rolling out new Play Store account switcher | BGR India
Google begins rolling out new account switching interface on Play Store for select devices

The new account switcher on the Google Play Store brings its interface more in line with the design of Gmail and other G-Suite apps.

  • Published: March 30, 2020 5:30 PM IST
Google Play Store

Last year, Google announced that the company will roll out a new account switcher to its apps. The new account switcher will let users easily manage all their Google settings. Now, the company has begun rolling out the updated feature on the Google Play Store. Just like a phone’s system update, Google is launching the new design in a phased manner. For now, it will only be available to a select handful of users. It will be available to more devices soon.

The new switcher has a few familiar changed elements. These include the position of the profile image. Like Gmail and most other G Suite apps, the profile image now appears on the right of the search bar. The new location is pretty much in line with what Gmail and G Suite apps have.

Tapping on the full menu, users can see a listed view of all google accounts signed in to the device. From here, switching to another account is as easy as a tap on the corresponding profile’s image. Additionally, the voice search icon has been relocated to the left. Moreover, even the navigation drawer has also been made shorter than before.

In other news, the tech giant recently introduced the Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers. The tools were introduced at the Google Game Developers Summit 2020. These include Google Play Asset Delivery, Android Performance Tuner, Android GPU Inspector, and Cloud Firestore, among others. Besides this, the company’s partner Crytek that has developed the Cryengine has announced Android support. Cryengine will be integrated into Google by summer.

YouTube will reduce its video streaming quality to 480p across the world

YouTube will reduce its video streaming quality to 480p across the world

Google drops annual I/O event

Recently, Google canceled its annual I/O event due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Concerning it, Google had the following thing to say. “Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. Please know that we remain committed to finding other ways to share platform updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums,” it added.

(With inputs from IANS)

