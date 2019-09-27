Google birthday: Search giant celebrates its 21st birthday with a doodle

Google is now 21 years old, and the search giant is celebrating its birthday with a doodle. It portrays a desktop computer from 1998 and the old Google home page. Last year, the company celebrated its birthday with a video doodle to take everyone on a nostalgia trip. On September 27, 1998, Google was officially founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. This actually began as a research project while they were students at Stanford University.

The students had written, “We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines.” The two students built a search engine that used links to determine the importance of individual pages on the World Wide Web. Since then, Google has been our go-to place when we need to search for anything or everything on the internet.

Today, Google operates all over the world in over 100 languages, “answering trillions of search queries each year,” as per the company. It should be noted that Google is considered one of the Big Four technology companies, alongside Amazon, Apple and Facebook, as per Wikipedia. Last year, Google’s parent company Alphabet was reportedly worth an estimated $137 billion.

Notably, in the year 1998, the first Google doodle was in celebrating the Burning Man Festival designed by both the founders. It was actually created to notify users of both Page and Brin attending the festival. Besides, just recently, Google celebrated the 80th birthday of Japanese mountaineer Junko Tabei.

She was the first person to climb Mt Everest, the highest mountain peak in the world. Though Tabei once said she preferred to be remembered as the 36th person to climb the world’s highest mountain peak. “I did not intend to be the first woman on Everest,” she explained.