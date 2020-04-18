Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

Google says that it blocked 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19 or coronavirus everyday last week. This is in addition to more than 240 million coronavirus related daily spam messages, Google said in a blog post on Friday. Also Read - Google waives 5 months ad serving fee for News Publishers

“Every day, Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing emails. During the last week, we saw 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19. This is in addition to more than 240 million COVID-related daily spam messages. Our ML models have evolved to understand and filter these threats, and we continue to block more than 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching our users,” noted Google. Also Read - Google Stadia now gets 5.1 surround sound and on-screen keyboard on web

It reveals that how these scammers are working overtime to target people working from home because of uncertain coronavirus pandemic. “The phishing attacks and scams we’re seeing use both fear and financial incentives to create urgency to try to prompt users to respond.” Also Read - Google updates Play store policy to prevent Android app subscription frauds

Google is proactively monitoring in place for COVID-19-related malware and phishing across their systems and workflows. As per company, these threats are not new in many cases, rather, they’re existing malware campaigns that have simply been updated to exploit situation related to COVID-19.

In its blog, Google has mentioned how the company is safeguarding users. It noted that as soon as they identify a threat, it gets added to the Safe Browsing API, which protects users in Chrome, Gmail, and all other integrated products. As a result, it helps protect over four billion devices every day by showing warnings to users when they attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.